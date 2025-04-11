Ruins of ancient structures have been found in Oates Land, Antarctica. Is this the smoking gun evidence that an ancient culture once existed in Antarctica ?

One week ago, I posted this article about the metallic bunker that I found in Oates Land:

In the end of that post I mentioned that near this bunker there are two places that I call "artefact sites".

So, let's risk the lives of our Antarctic exploration team once again, and send them to take a look at those.

---

Artefact Site 1, Archeological excavations.

Antarctica, Oates Land. Uncharted territory.

Coordinates:

69 degrees 27'47"S 157 degrees 48'21"E

The exploration team's snowmobile arrives at the target. Using a drone, they take a big overview picture of the area.

You may have to click this image below to see it in full size:

Right away our team notices what looks like the ruined remains of some kind of a building.

Although in bad shape, some of the walls are still standing. These are outlined in the images below:

After this the team takes note of three smaller structures, as well as apparent trails in the snow, which look like something that a tracked vehicle would leave behind.

The team leader takes photographs of these trails, especially on the spot where they make a 90 degree turn around the corner of the main building. He gathers the team and explains that this 90 degree turn proves that these trails are indeed track marks from some vehicle, and not random works of nature.

The images below outline the track marks and other structures on this site.

At this point our team takes a short break.

Quite impressive. They have found remains of ancient structures. No doubt about it. And judging from the trails, it seems that someone has already been here. But why hasn't this amazing discovery been made public as of yet ?

While wondering about these things, our team walks on top of the hill next to the site.

Suddenly, one of them yells: "Look ! Over there !".

It's an another building, on the other side of the hill !

Excited, the team rushes to explore this latest finding: an oval shaped building and the apparent remains of some walls.

The team pays attention to the slightly yellowish color of the oval building, and also to it's design. They notice the thick edging that goes around the building. Very unusual architectural design.

After one hour or so, the team decides to walk back to the main site, chatting about these amazing discoveries as they go.

But they only get about 100 metres away, when they make their next discovery:

On the north face of the hill, literally a stone throw away from the oval building, there is a rounded feature on the ground, with a cross inside it.

What are the chances ?

At this point one of the team members goes to Google Earth and checks this location. He makes an interesting find: it's visible even there, but for some reason the Google Earth web version shows more detail than the Pro version. Usually it's the other way around. But the rounded feature is there in both, and even in Pro, the cross in the middle of the circle is faintly visible.

In the web version image we can see the symmetry of the cross, and it's shape.

Okay, now it's starting to get a little bit hard to explain this away. :D

How can it be ? Wasn't Antarctica supposed to be free of ancient human civilizations ? An isolated and icy no-go, not-ever-there, we-never-went area of the world ?

The members of the team look to each other, puzzled, not knowing what to say.

But little did the they know that there would be even more to come...

At the end of the day, although starting to feel tired, the team decides to check the area south of the main site...

... And what do you know... they find more ruined buildings. :O

Also there is one more rounded feature with a cross in the middle. :D

Oh boy.

Physically and mentally exhausted, the team sits down and talks about the incredible findings of the day.

"...And guys, think about this: This whole area is located only about 20 kilometers east from that metal bunker site that we found a week ago. This is not a coincidence folks. There is something going on here. Something big."

Totally dumbfounded by these discoveries, our exploration team decides to call it a day.

While driving back to the base camp in their snowmobile they pass by some rounded, disc like objects:

...And a tall pillar (they notice the yellowish color again) :

Also they spot some abandoned equipment... or a vehicle... or something:

Next morning, our team makes plans and preparations for the day ahead.

Excited by the groundbreaking discoveries they made yesterday, they decide to travel even further. The leader of the team makes ambitious plans to travel 6 kilometres north from the artefact site.

These are already historic finds... but what if there is even more ? Today, they would check that northern mountain...

After a good breakfast, warm cups of coffee and strong, soft smokes, our team departs again.

---

Artefact Site 2, alien architecture and a secret door

Coordinates:

69 degrees 24'34"S 157 degrees 45'21"E

They could see it from quite a distance away. High up, there was a strange looking structure coming out from the mountainside.

Who on earth would build something like that?

Excited chatter starts inside the snowmobile. "...It can't be human made..." "...yeah, it's an alien structure man...".

But some members of the team start to feel a little bit nervous, and a suggestion is made to the team leader that maybe they should turn back. Who knows what awaits in a place like this.

But the leader decides to progress, after all they've come this far already. There's no turning back now.

After a while they reach the mountainside. The team steps out from the snowmobile and starts looking for a way up in order to reach the strange structure above.

They find a path and start to climb the hillside... and then suddenly, one of them sees it.

"What the... hey... is that a door ?! Look !"

And indeed, in the rocky wall, there is a metallic door. A modern one. Surprised and amazed, the team approaches it.

Two metallic sliding door halves, firmly shut. In the wall next to it there is a security panel with a numpad. Occasionally a red light flashes in it.

Also they now notice that next to the door there is a huge, half broken pillar. From the distance it looked like a rectangular natural rock formation, but upon close examination they realize that it looks man made.

"What an earth is going on here ?", says the team leader to himself while examining the door's security panel. He presses some of the keys to see what happens. A rejecting "beep" noise emerges from the panel, but nothing else seems to happen. The door remains shut.

"Hey, boss, maybe we should go back. Something's wrong here", says one of the explorers. Another one continues: "Yeah man... This doesn't look good. At all... you know, I've read about this kind of stuff on the internet... this could be a secret military base or something. A black operation. You know... not controlled by the governments or anything... an unacknowledged special access program, man... a freaking USAP, dude..."

The leader looks up, towards the strange structure above them, with growing determination in his eyes. After a moment, he says: "We're not giving up now. I'm going up there. If anyone wishes to stay behind, they can wait here.".

And so, the team continued to climb. No-one wished to stay behind.

After a while, the team reaches firm ground on the upper parts of the mountain. They find themselves on a sloped pathway hugging the mountainside, leading directly to the strange structure.

They can see it clearly now. It's obvious that this strange looking structure wasn't built by any known human civilization. The design of it is weird, alien-like. Made of some kind of a yellowish-brownish-golden material, it's a magnificient example of some unknown architectural style from another star system.

The team now realizes how similar the structure looks to the oval building they discovered yesterday on the first artefact site. The color is the same, and this building too has that thick edging going around the center part, giving it a modular look.

For a while they just marvel at the strange sight in front of them.

Then, his voice shaking a little bit from excitement, the team leader says: "Okay, let's go."

In silence, like a group of mindless beings, the team begins slowly walking forwards on the snowy pathway.

An unnatural feeling fills the air around them as they approach the structure... It feels like someone's watching, but different... Instead of watching, it's more like sensing... like someone seeing you in their minds, staring at you...

Eventually they reach the front of the building. In a state of awe they look at it... No one says anything. The walls are filled with strange hieroglyphs and symbols. The material looks like a mixture of gold, marble and ivory, and feels very smooth to the touch. On the left side there some pipes coming out from the wall…

There's also a huge rectangular door. At first no-one dares to go near it. But after a while the team leader swallows and finds the courage. He walks to the door... puts his hands on it... and pushes slightly. To everyone's amazement, without making a sound, the door slides open.

Carefully, they peek inside, but it's totally dark. They all have flashlights with them, but for some reason no-one thinks of using them…

Instead, the team leader reaches for his pocket, and grabs his smartphone. A few taps, and a video starts recording. Trying to keep his trembling voice calm, he makes a short intro speech: "Today is the eleventh of April, 2025... This is the Antarctica exploration team... we have just found an alien base... and we are just about to enter it..."

Then, holding his phone in front of him, the team leader slowly makes his way inside, disappearing into the shadows inside. One by one... almost in a dreamlike state, the rest of the team follows it's leader to the darkness...

Inside, there is a constant background noise. It could be described as a combination of water drips and sharp electrical impulses, going off at an extremely fast pace.

It's almost as if...

Okay guys, unfortunately we have lost contact with the team.

I had a feeling that this would happen.

Let's hope that they got out in one piece.

UPDATE:

