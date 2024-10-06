Okay, let's get started. Our first topic is Antarctica.

Using Google Earth, I have examined satellite photos of the Victoria Land region of Antarctica.

From there I have found several interesting locations, which I'll now post here during the coming days and weeks.

For most of these there will probably be some natural explanation, and some of them are likely to be visual illusions, caused by the pareidolia phenomenon.

However, in any case they're interesting, so into here they now go... because people just have to know, right?

Also it has to be said, that IF it turns out that even ONE of these places happens to be "real", meaning an actual secret installation operated by some nation or group (SAP/USAP - (Unacknowledged) Special Access Program), then I don't know how long life we dare to predict to this blog (or to it's keeper).

So, some excitement in the air. But I guess that's how it goes.

Antarctica, Victoria Land. Freyberg Mountains, Gallipolli Heights.

Coordinates:

72 degrees 21'04"S 163 degrees 33'20"E

As we can see, on the edge of that hill there is a structure that looks like a bunker of some sort.

The size of this structure is huge: Width is about 100 metres, and the door alone is 20 metres. Also on the right side, on the back, one can see some shapes in the shadows that resemble buildings.

Is this an illusion, or are we actually looking at a bunker or some other structure ?

At least the following things point towards of this being "real":

1.

The door looks like it's been manufactured. The form is a perfect oval. Around the oval is a black ring, and around that is a metallic looking gray border.

Also nearby we can't see any similar shapes. If this "door" was for example a frozen puddle, then where are all the other frozen puddles?

2.

The shape of the bunker differs from the other shapes around it and it's surface looks smooth, unlike the surfaces of the natural cliffs and rocks around it. Even when you zoom the camera upwards to the heights of several kilometres, this place clearly stands out from the landscape.

3.

The area of the bunker looks like as if snow shoveling has been done there. The front of the door has been cleared of snow. To the left there is a snow free path, and also the area on the right there are what look like long plow marks through the snow. Also the roof of the bunker is free from snow.

Also when we look how the snow looks in the bunker area, and then compare it to the adjacent areas, then it's apparent that only in the bunker area the snow looks "messy". In the other areas we have smooth and clean wind created snowdrifts.

On those areas where the snow has been cleared, the exposed ground looks gray, as if it's asphalt.

4.

At the right corner of the bunker there is a small "snow hangar", with a cave like entrance. From the front of this entrance too all snow has been cleared.

5.

The bunker looks like as if it has been built into the rocky earth and cliff wall behind it. It's hard to bring any construction materials to Antarctica because of it's remote location. Therefore it would make sense to use materials already present there, in this case the rocks of this mountain.

However, there are no roads or trails leading to this place. Although there aren't many of those in the entire Antarctica. Still, the only way to reach this bunker is by air. And the aircraft needs to be capable of vertical landing and takeoff.

But there are stories of secret installations like this, where the only access point is on the top of a mountain, and is reachable only by air. So that could be the case here too. Also the bunker door is 20 metres wide... big enough for small flying craft. Maybe this is an entrance to a larger, underground facility.

Older pictures

The case takes an interesting turn when we look at older pictures taken from the same place. The images posted above are the most recent, from the year 2012.

In photos taken in years 2010 and 2009 the place looks like this:

2009:

2010:

The bunker is still there... but the door is missing. In it's place we have a hole.

So has the door been installed later ? Or what is this about ?

Could the changes in the lightning conditions really cause a change this big ?

Or could that hole in the bunker wall in the 2009-2010 photos actually be a hole in the ground, which in the 2012 photos has been filled with melted snow and frozen solid? But can a frozen puddle really look that? An oval shape surrounded by a black circle, surrounded by a metallic looking edging ? And as pointed out before, where are all the other frozen puddles?

Conclusion

So, in all, this is quite a tricky case. If this is just pareidolia, then this has to be one of the most convincing cases ever.

Personally I believe that there is "something" going on with this place. Even if it isn't a secret bunker, the shape of this thing is still extraordinary. Even in the older photos, it pops out from it's surroundings. Could this be the ruined remains of an ancient (Atlantis etc.) structure ? A temple perhaps ? A granary ? Who knows. An unsolved mystery in the cold continent, waiting for the brave adventurer.

Very well, that was our first Antarctica post. You, my dear reader, might now know something that you were not supposed to know. Top secret, classified, need to know and not you... that stuff.

What else, soft smoke, and take care.