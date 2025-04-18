In this post we take a closer look at one of the most amazing discoveries ever made on Google Earth.

I now rank this "alien building" as one of the most important of all of my findings. This thing is either real, or one of the most convincing visual illusions ever in the history of pareidolia.

For those who haven't yet read the first part of this, here is the link:

In the end of that post images of this "alien base" are shown. But clearly it deserves more attention, a post of it's own. And this is it.

Coordinates:

69 degrees 24'34"S 157 degrees 45'21"E

Let's start with these three big, zoomed out aerial views.

These are big images, so again in order to see them in full size, you have to click on them.

These images show how totally out of place this thing looks. I have searched this entire mountain range, and there is nothing that looks like this.

But before we take a closer look, let's talk about that door a little bit.

Notice how that door looks now... from this angle it looks more like a door on the ground, rather than a door in the mountain wall.

Also I measured it in Google Earth, and the dimensions of it are 3,5 meters wide, and 5,2 meters high. This is just the door itself, the white frame around it was not included.

Also I noticed that near the door there is some "debris", that look like large, rectangular, broken wire mesh elements or something.

In the image below I have outlined them:

Also there exists an another door that looks almost identical to this one, hundreds of kilometers away, in Victoria Land. Here's a picture of it:

Again, two sliding doors and a white frame around them. As if it was made by the same designer.

Okay, let's now take one more good look at the alien base.

Here are close-ups from two different angles, with color enhancements and outlines.

As we can see, the design of the structure appears to be modular in nature.

After looking at this multiple times, I now see two "arms" that reach forwards in a crab like fashion. In the end of these arms there seem to be rounded features, that I have marked in blue.

Also pay attention to the red lines. On the right hand side there's a clear black shadow at the seam spot where I drew that red line. But on the left hand side there is no clearly visible seam like that, because the light doesn't create a shadow from that angle. But when you zoom into the image, you can see how the color changes to a slightly different hue at the spot where the seam between the elements goes.

Also I think that there are two pipes coming out from the side of the left "arm". These are marked in yellow.

The dimensions of the building are approximately these:

Front part width: 20 metres

Door width: 4 metres

Length of the visible part: 44 metres

But much of the building remains unseen, hidden under the snow.

The only thing that resembles this building is one of the ancient building ruins found in the "artefact site 1" six kilometers south of this place.

This one:

We can see the same modular design in this building too: a thick outer layer surrounding the center part, with a clear seam between the two parts.

Here's a zoomed out image of this location to give you a better idea of how strange this building too looks:

As you can see, the color of this building and the wall remains next to it is different from the surroundings. It has that yellowish brown hue, just like the alien base building.

And on the upper right corner you can see that circle feature on the ground with a cross inside it.

Here's a close-up of that again as well:

How could something like this be a coincidence ?

Conclusion

I think it's clear that modern day humans didn't make this. Not even the black projects would design their base like to look like this. This is either of extraterrestial origin, or made by some kind of a forgotten advanced civilization.

But is it real ? I'm leaning towards "yes". There is symmetry, design and architecture. There is a door in it, located exactly where a door should be, and a pathway leading directly to it.

I would give this one at least a 50 % chance of being real. And when we consider all the other things: the second door right next to it and the nearby ruins, the chances get even higher.

So in conclusion, this is potentially the most explosive find ever made in Google Earth.

I encourage everyone to check out these locations for themselves, and take screenshots of everything. Just in case.

Things have been censored in the past. Websites have disappeared.

Stay safe everyone.

Want to see more alien bases ? Check out the Lanterman Range UFO site: