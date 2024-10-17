Okay, time for the third Antarctica post. From this point onwards the temperature starts to raise a little bit.

Yup, you guessed it. I found an huge alien space craft.

Honestly, I don't even know how this is possible. I thought that stuff like this gets removed from these satellite photos before they are put on Google Earth.

Well, it looks like they missed this one... so into the net it goes. :D

---

Antarctica, Victoria Land. Lanterman Range, Mt. Bernstein.

71 degrees 36'43" S 163 degrees 07'15" E

I this case we could say that the image speaks for itself.

It's obvious that in this picture there are multiple strange looking objects. The most notable of these is of course that disc shaped thing in the middle.

My first impression was that there is an enormous, crash landed UFO. But after careful study, I have come to the conclusion that it's more likely a building of some sort. Although not necessarily a human built one.

Around this disc there are multiple smaller structures and all kinds of interesting stuff. In the pictures below I have marked them out with descriptions.

In the picture above, notice the road in the snow that has been marked with blue lines. We can see that from the main road a short trail branches out, leading to a small building. This would indicate that this actually would be an actual road plowed through the snow.

Also notice the two "normal buildings", which have a rectangular shape, with straight walls. Most of the buildings look strange and alien, but not these two.

Below is a more accurate image of the disc shaped building.

As we can see, on the side wall there are repeating shapes. At first one could think that they're windows, but I'm not so sure...

Also I don't know what I could say about all those other strange looking structures. Other than that they look strange.

Almost any view in Antarctica consists of these three things: snow, ice and rock. But these things here are hard to explain with those.

And talking about explanations, how do you explain this; outside this UFO base there is also a parked fighter jet.

This plane resembles the classified USAF stealth reconnaissance plane called SR-72.

The other wing is partially covered with some kind of structure. It's hard to say what this structure (or piece of equipment) is.

But the building next to the plane is clearly an actual building. It's perfectly rectangular and has clear, straight walls and a roof. On the roof we can even see ventilation shafts (which are right at the middle of the roof and at a straight line one after another).

The problem with this plane though is that, there is no airstrip nearby. But maybe it has vertical takeoff and landing capability. Or then the plane is out of use, just abandoned there.

Right next to this UFO base is what I call a "support area", which that too has suspicious looking targets. Below is an image collection of those.

Also, a few kilometres away we can find this triangle shaped cave entrance:

It's also worth mentioning that from this whole place there are no "historical images" available on Google Earth. Or actually there are some, but they're ages old and totally blurred.

Overall I get the impression that the disc shaped structure and the attached buildings are possibly built by someone else than humans. And these few "normal looking" buildings below it are probably part of some kind of research/retrieval project.

And at some point in the past that secret recon plane crash landed near this site, but they couldn't repair it, or get it out, and so it was left there, standing in the snow.

---

But once again, this wasn't all.

About 20 kilometres south from this UFO base, across the Hunter Glacier and west from Bowers Peak, there is another location.

And this place too has structures that look like alien buildings. Take a look:

Our interest is focused into that oval shaped object, that sort of resembles an old warship turret.

When we zoom closer, we can see that on the side of this turret there seems to be a repeating texture pattern.

It is almost as if this would be a part of some ancient structure, protruding out from the snow.

And next to it there is this giant pyramidial cave opening.

Are we witnessing evidence of an ancient alien civilization, which at some point lived in Antarctica ?

The ancient astronaut theorists say "Yes", and leave to have a good, soft smoke.