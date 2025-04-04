Satellite photos have revealed a strange metallic building in the southern parts of Antarctica. What could it be ?

Looks like a potential classified project to me, so let's take a closer look.

Antarctica, Oates Land. Uncharted territory.

Coordinates:

69 degrees 27'14"S 157 degrees 19'10"E

Here we are, in Oates Land, in the slice of Antarctica claimed by Australia. A strange sight suddenly greets our group of brave explorers. What an earth is this ? Another bunker ? A crashed UFO ?

At least it looks metallic, judging from how the sunlight reflects from it.

The snow is white, the ice is blue, and the rocks are brown. But this structure is more like dark grey, despite being exposed to sunlight. This seems to suggest that it's made of something else than the surrounding elements.

In the picture below I have tried to outline the shapes of this object.

In this image this thing almost looks like a crashed UFO; to me many sections look like bent metal pieces.

Notice how there seems to be a rectangular indentation in the cliff wall on the left. A window perhaps ?

Also to the right there are two interesting spots, outlined in green. The first one could even be a door in the wall, but it's so faint that it's hard to tell. Of the other object, I'm not sure, but there seems to be something at that spot as well.

Luckily there is also another satellite picture available from this place, taken at 15.10.2012, eight months after the first image that we just looked at.

As we can see, it's still there. A strange structure that clearly stands out from it's surroundings, both in shape and color.

In fact in this image the color difference of this thing in comparison to it's surroundings is even more clear.

In this bigger image we can see how obviously this structure stands out from the landscape:

Here's an outline analysis for this second image:

In this image we can see some objects in front of the structure, which can't be found in the first image. Some kind of crates or containers maybe ? If so, then this structure could in fact be in active use.

Also now the rectangular “window” in the cliff wall can be seen more clearly.

Also in this image we can see that the back part of the structure is of different color than the front part. As if behind this metallic front part there would be a section made of different material. This can be seen in the first satellite image too, there is something behind the front part.

Maybe there is some kind of a facility under the ice here ? And this metallic structure is actually an entryway ? There could be a lift inside...

Or maybe it's an airlock ? I've seen stuff like this in sci-fi movies. It's an airlock, trust me. :D

So, an amazing find for sure... But there's more.

Near this location there are two "artefact sites", with ruined buildings and stuff.

