Very well, let's do our second Antarctica post.

This time we have some ancient ruins on offer.

Although officially in Antarctica there cannot be such things, because ancient human civilizations have never lived there.

Therefore, in the following crystal clear satellite photos we can admire the unbelievable construction skills of the penguins.

Antarctica, Victoria Land. Daniels Range, Schroeder Spur.

Coordinates:

71 degrees 37'27"S 160 degrees 20'15"E

As we can see, it's a statue of a bird. And next to it is a pillar. Notice how these two objects are of different color than the rocks around them. Even if you zoom the camera to the heights, they clearly stand out.

Upon closer examination of the pillar, there appears to be a sitting human figure. The picture below demonstrates this.

This bird statue alone is an amazing find. But only a stone throw away (literally) there is an area that I have named "Temple Ruins".

This place is full of strange looking objects and signs of ancient structures. The most interesting ones are in the pictures below.

And that's not all. Nearby there is also a place that resembles ancient castle ruins.

I wonder if the wind has caused small rocks and gravel to drift in that fashion, so that the end result resembles the remains of ancient castle walls ? Perfectly straight lines, multiple 90 degree turns...

But if this is a castle, then where are the knights ? Don't worry, I found one of those too.

Clearly it's a human figure in some kind of armor, wearing a helmet and a shield. The legs are a little bit hard to see, but notice the white, round kneepads, which are exactly in the spots where the knees should be.

And all of this is found in the same area, very close to each other. You can travel around in Google Earth for hours, and not find anything interesting. And then suddenly we find this many objects next to each other. A coincidence ? Have we underestimated the penguins ? Or are we witnessing the remains of an ancient, unknown culture ?

---

And... not even THAT was all.

In this place there is also a huge stone skull, take a look:

Okay, now this is starting to get a little bit too scary.

So let's retreat for now and have a good, long smoke.

See you again soon.

