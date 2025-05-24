Vesa reports

Tom Haviland
May 24

Fantastic article, Vesa! Thank you. In addition to all of the comments from embalmers, hospital staff, and ordinary people that you have so well consolidated in this article, I have hundreds of very similar comments from embalmers, hospital staff, and ordinary people as well who have responded to either my three 2022, 2023, and 2024 "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" or my "2024 People's Blood Clot Survey." These WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS are happening on a grand scale, and they are killing and injuring a lot of people with strokes and heart attacks!

Richard Hirschman
Jun 13

Wow!

Well done!

I knew I wasn't the only one seeing this. Thanks for the wonderful work you have done to screenshot the many comments.

Truth is prevailing, unfortunately it has been slow.

I'm still seeing the strange clots in a lot of the bodies that I embalm.

