Since the end of the year 2023 I have been taking screenshots from Youtube comments that deal with the white fibrous clots and other covid vaccine side effects.

I now have hundreds of these comments, and have finally decided to share them with the public.

Unfortunately Substack doesn't currently support ZIP files, so I can't put the file directly here (and I don't like using 3rd party file services).

So instead, I'll be posting the comments below as images. This is maybe the best way anyway, since all of them are in JPG format anyway, and now people can just click on them to read them, instead of having to download stuff.

So, what I have assembled, is a number of large JPG image files, with about ten comments in each image. It took me a while to compile these from individual comment screenshots (originally this was just a huge pile of screenshots, with one comment per screenshot), but the end result is definitely worth it.

Just click on the images to see them in full size, then imagine that you're in the Youtube comment section, and everything should work fine.

For those who have never heard of the “white fibrous clots” or “embalmer’s clots” as they’re also called, I have written an overview article about the phenomenon, which you can read here:

These clots started to appear in 2020-2021, and are still being found in large numbers. Here is a link to the latest embalmer survey that shows how bad the situation still was at the end of year 2024:

Also check out the 2024 People’s Blood Clot Survey, which collected reports from ordinary citizens:

This here is PART 1 of my Youtube comment collection. These first 150 comments mainly deal with the embalmers clots phenomenon. The second part will be posted later, and that will deal with cancer, heart problems and other topics.

Feel free to save these image files and spread them around.

So, here are the images with short descriptions when needed.

Click on the images to see them in full size.

Let’s start with this single comment, as it's potentially the most important:

So according to this, it seems that there was a secret vaccine study done by Stanford, where 11 % of the participants got blood clots. I'm not sure when this was done... but it means that they know. They have done the studies, they know, and now they sit in silence, hoping that no-one notices a thing.

Moving on, into the embalmer's clots. In the images below are messages from the healthcare sector regarding this topic.

So, these clots have been removed by surgeons and cath lab workers. This confirms the story of the "cath lab whistleblower" that Dr. Philip McMillan interviewed, who said that their department is overwhelmed by these new white clot cases.

Also the three first comments in the second image are very interesting. They reveal that these clots are also seen in blood plasma, clogging up centrifuges in plasma centers, etc. So it's not just surgeons and cath labs that are seeing them, but those who work with blood plasma are also having trouble with these clots.

Let's move on.

In the six images below are 50 comments coming directly from embalmers, funeral directors and morticians, or from people who know them, who all confirm that the long fibrous clots are being found in dead bodies.

Still not convinced ?

In the nine images below are further 60 comments, this time coming from normal people, who have either had these clots removed from them, or who know someone else who has.

In the single image below there are some interesting comments about these type of clots being seen before.

Below are also four interesting comments.

The first comment is especially interesting. So the eye doctor knew that the person didn’t get the covid vaccine, because her eyes didn't have microclots in them.

The second and the third comments are concerning, as it might mean that this thing has spread into birds and chickens as well.

To the end, some comments about normal blood clots and other blood problems after the covid vaccines:

In the last image here, the first comment describes an extremely strong reaction caused by “shedding”. It seems that some people are extremely vulnerable to the shedding of the spike protein or lipid nano particles, while some people don’t seem to get any problems, at least not ones that would be immediately noticeable.

Okay, that was part one of my comment collection.

I encourage everyone to take screenshots and spread these around. Show them to those who are still in denial. If this doesn't open their eyes, then nothing will.

Part 2 will be posted in near future. Stay safe.

UPDATE

Part 2 of the comment collection has now been published:

UPDATE 2

The Tennessee Funeral Directors Association has confirmed the white fibrous clots as real and prevalent in their annual meeting in June 2025, read the story here: