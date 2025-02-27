Introduction

First a word of warning: The subject matter of this post, the attached images and the contents of the linked videos may shock the more sensitive readers.

This post deals with the phenomenon known as "white clots" or "embalmer's clots".

This topic has been widely silenced and censored.

Recently I made a long post about this in finnish, because to my knowledge there isn't any material on this available yet in the finnish language. In that post I made an overview about this topic, assuming that the reader doesn't know anything about these clots. And in this english version I'll now do the same, because there are still many who have never heard about this.

In future posts I'll return to this topic, with more in-depth articles.

For those who want more information right away, I recommend Laura Kasner's substack:

What is a "white clot" or "embalmer's clot" ?

The white clots are a totally new phenomenon. They have never before been encountered in the history of medicine.

The media, the representatives of the healthcare system and medical publications have so far remained totally silent about this topic. There is no information available from official sources.

The first, small and isolated findings of these clots have apparently been made already in 2020. But during the next year, in 2021, the amount of the cases started to rise exponentially.

These new clots have been found in people of all ages, including children.

The first people who came forward to tell the public about these clots were embalmers, who had suddenly started to find them in the bodies they embalmed.

Since then healthcare professionals have confirmed that these clots are also being found in the living.

These new clots are very different from normal blood clots. Firstly, as the name suggests, these clots are white in color. They are fibrous and string like, and can be exceptionally long. The longest findings have been two feet (about half meter) long. The structure of these clots is rubber-like, elastic and durable.

The images below give an idea of how they look like:

The beginning of 2022: The white clots become public

The ordinary people started to find out about these clots when in the beginning of the year 2022 a group of embalmers came to the public, saying that they are finding these new type of clots in the bodies they embalm. Around that time a documentary called "Died Suddenly" was published on the internet, and various alternative media sites published the stories of these embalmers.

The job of the embalmer is basically to drain all blood out from a dead person, so that the decomposing process is delayed and the body remains in good shape longer. This is typically done in order to have an "open casket" funeral.

And when all the blood is taken out from a body, out come also the blood clots. Except that in the case of the "white clots" things aren't so simple. Often they get stuck or block the veins, making the embalming process much harder.

This is one of the reasons why embalmers were the first ones to break the silence. They encounter these clots in their jobs on a daily basis. Imagine this: You have been an embalmer for 20 years. And then suddenly, in every other body you start finding these strange new clots. It's clear that something is terribly wrong. For some reason the blood of the entire population suddenly looks very different.

And the second reason why we first heard about these clots from the embalmers, is that they aren't so strongly under the "hierarchy" and influence of the actual healthcare system. For this reason they have had a little bit more courage to come forward. Although it's good to remember that there are still only a few of those who have dared to speak. These brave men and women have done a great service to us all. We owe them a lot.

The beginning of 2024: Awareness of the white clots increases

In the beginning of the year 2024 the well known Youtube doctor John Campbell published a series of videos about the white clots. These videos got millions of views, and as a consequence the general public became more widely aware of this phenomenon.

Below are the links to these videos released at the start of 2024.

A survey sent to embalmers worldwide:

Interview of embalmer John O'Looney:

Interview of embalmer Richard Hirschman, part 1:

Interview of embalmer Richard Hirschman, part 2:

Here is the summary of the contents of those videos.

In the first video Dr. Campbell and major Thomas Haviland go through the results of a survey that Mr. Haviland sent to 269 embalmers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

According to the results, in as much as 30 % of the bodies operated by the embalmers, there have been findings of these new clots.

These new clots are described as long, white and fibrous. They are durable and stretchy, and can be over 2 feet long. Also they are usually found in the arteries, which is very rare in the case of normal blood clots.

Also these clots are being found in people of all ages, including children.

The cases started to appear from the middle of 2021 onwards. Although a few cases were also reported in 2020, but none in 2019 and the years before.

In the second video Dr. Campbell interviews John O'Looney, a British funeral director and embalmer.

O'Looney's story confirms the results of the survey. He says that he has found these long and fibrous clots in 25 % of the bodies he has operated.

Also Mr. O'Looney tells that he has spoken with over 60 other funeral directors, and all of them have told they're seeing these new white clots.

According to O'Looney the cases started appearing during 2021, with no cases in 2020 and before.

In the third video Richard Hirschman, an embalmer from Alabama, United States, shares his observations.

According to Hirschman, he has seen these long white clots in as much as 50 % of all bodies.

The fourth video has photos of these clots.

Richard Hirschman is one of the most active individuals who talk about this topic. Below is a link to his Twitter / X page.

https://x.com/r_hirschman

---

The amount and size of the clots found during embalmings varies from case to case. Sometimes there is just one clot, sometimes many. Sometimes the findings are small, short strings only a few centimeters long. But sometimes these clots are massive in size and incredibly long.

Below are some pictures of these "bad cases".

Middle of 2024: Healthcare workers confirm the existence of the white clots

Besides embalmers, only a few people working in the healthcare sector have dared to speak about these clots. But thankfully there are some brave souls who have found the courage to do so.

In the middle of 2024, an anonymous whistleblower working at a cath lab in an unnamed hospital at the US came forward with bombshell information.

This whistleblower was interviewed by Dr. Philip McMillan. Here is a link to that interview:

According to the whistleblower they started seeing these long white clots at the end of 2021.

Currently they're treating 3 to 10 patients suffering from these clots per week.

According to the whistleblower 99 % of the patients suffering from these clots have had the covid vaccine. Also there seems to be a correlation between the number of booster shots the patient has received and the severity of the clots.

The whistleblower describes the clots in the same way as the embalmers did; white, long and rubbery. He says some of the clots have been so strong that they didn't break even when stretched with two hands.

The whistleblower says that he has 20 years of work experience, but never before has he seen clots like these. Also none of his colleagues have seen them, despite some of them having been 30 years in the field.

Below are pictures of these white clots, that have been removed in cath labs from living people.

---

Also recently Dr. McMillan interviewed another doctor, Azzard Charles Comrie, who tells that he has been finding these white clots in autopsies he has made.

Here is a link to that interview:

The end of year 2024 to 2025 - Scientific research of the clots begins

In the autumn of 2024 the research group Solution of Scientists Internationale published a comprehensive study about these clots. For security reasons the researchers had to publish their work anonymously, but thanks to it we now have quite a good idea about the composition of these clots.

Dr. Philip McMillan did an overview of this study, below is a link to it, scroll down there and you’ll find the downloadable PDF of the study as well.

Also I recently did a finnish translation of this study, which you can find here:

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/palsamoijan-tulpat-koostumusanalyysi

In the year 2025 scientist Kevin McCairn and a group other researchers analysed the clots with various advanced methods. The results were published in a preliminary analysis report, which is linked below.

Also another scientist, Kevin McKernan, performed a whole genome sequencing to these clots. These results were also published here on Substack, and can be found in the article below.

Currently all of this research has to be done by private individuals without any official support or funding.

June 2025 - Tennessee Funeral Directors Association acknowledges the white clots as real and prevalent

In June 2025, in their annual meeting, the embalmers of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association confirmed that the white fibrous clots are real. The president of the TFDA, Mr. Taylor Moore, invited Tom Haviland to speak at the convention. During his presentation Haviland asked for a show of hands, asking the embalmers present how many of them have seen these white fibrous clots. The majority of the embalmers present raised their hand.

The full story and the Rumble video link can be found here:

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/tennessee-funeral-directors-association

The video from the event can also be watched here on Substack. Reese Report did a good five minute summary of this meeting:

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/70-of-tennessee-embalmers-still-seeing

White clots in the media

As already mentioned, for most part the media has been totally silent about this issue.

But there are a few exceptions.

GB News reported on this and interviewed Dr. John Campbell:

Also the popular news program Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson had a story about this topic, the part about the embalmer's clots starts at 9:38:

The asian news channel NTD News interviewed Richard Hirschman:

In Thailand this issue actually ended up in mainstream news on the MONO29 tv-channel:

In addition to these there have been some stories in a few newspapers, such as in Epoch Times.

But despite this there still seems to be a worldwide "media ban" on this topic.

The reaction of the Finnish media is a good example of how taboo this thing still is. In 2024 I sent a comprehensive information package about this topic to over 30 newspapers and media outlets in Finland. NONE of them responded to me.

The Youtube comment collection

I have compiled a collection of Youtube comments made about these clots. The article below has around 170 comments from healthcare professionals, embalmers and ordinary citizens, who have dealt with these clots in one way or another. These comments confirm that this phenomenon is real, and that these clots are being found in both the living and the dead.

The People's Blood Clot Survey done in 2024 tells a similar story:

Summary

It is clear that we are witnessing a public health disaster of an enormous magnitude.

Here are the results of the latest embalmer survey, that shows how the bad the situation looked in 2024:

According to the results these white clots were still being found in 27,5 % of all bodies in 2024.

This is not something that will simply silently go away by time. This is a new, extremely serious, longterm public health problem, that requires immediate recognition and action from the authorities.

Unless we wake up to the reality of this issue, the very existence of the human race may be at stake.

A lot now depends on whether the new leadership of the United States has the courage to rise against the dark cabal of the medical industry.

Because the fact is, that the new minister of health RFK and his team surely have the knowledge of these clots, as well as other issues. They can now get information directly from the hospitals, where according to the whistleblower, these clots have been removed from people since 2021.

It comes down to this: will they find the courage to tell the truth to the people ?

But also we, the ordinary people, can further the cause of truth by keeping noise about this.

I encourage everyone to spread awareness about these clots. It is now our responsibility as members of the human race.

Spread the links and images. Show the clots to people. This issue is directly impacting each and every one of us. Our blood has changed. Nothing can be more serious than this. This is an existental threat to humanity. Everyone has to see these images.

More about this topic in future posts.