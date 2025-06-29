This is the Part 2 of my "Youtube comment collection".

The first part was released about a month ago, and that mostly dealt with the phenomenon known as the "white fibrous clots". If you haven't yet seen it, here is the link:

This second part focuses on the three other "major adverse event categories" of the covid vaccines, which are: heart related issues, cancer and miscarriages.

Together with part 1, this whole collection now has well over 300 comments, many of them coming directly from the healthcare professionals themselves. They give us a good idea of what has been happening behind the scenes during the last few years. When we put all of this information together, it's clear that there is a total health catastrophe going on. The health and well-being of the human race itself has been damaged in a serious way, perhaps irrevocably.

I encourage everyone to share this comment collection around. Take screenshots and show it to people. This is the real truth about our current situation.

Most of these comment screenshots have been taken between late 2023 and early 2024.

So, everything has been divided into JPG images again, with multiple comments in each image. Easy and fast to read. Just click on the images to see them in full size.

The comments really speak for themselves, so I won’t be adding much of my own thoughts into the mix here. But later on I think I'll do some in-depth analysis on the information presented on these slides, connecting the dots, and so on.

And again, these are big images, so you have to click on them to see them in full size.

Comments about heart problems

Comments about cancer

Comments about miscarriages

Comments about eye problems

Other comments

Deaths mislabelled

More healthcare workers

Workplace effects

Random vaccine stories

Okay, that was part 2 of my collection.

Quite depressing stuff. I can't even come up with a decent joke to put here to the end.

There is a lot of stuff to analyse here, and as mentioned, I might do some in-depth articles later, combining info from these comments and other sources.

But for now, I'll just leave this here for people to read.

Hope you're having a great weekend, see you soon.

