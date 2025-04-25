Two new unknown craft have been found in the snowy wastelands of Antarctica. Are these real, or are our researchers again hopelessly lost in the land of pareidolia?

Let's find out.

UFO number 1

Coordinates:

78 degrees 19'04" S 86 degrees 06'39" W

So, looks like one of our experimental stealth bombers just crashed in Antarctica. :(

But don't worry, the pilot survived and the wreckage has probably been removed already...

...but too bad they forgot about Google Earth again. :D

62 meters long and 31 meters wide, this thing is quite big... about the same size as the stealth bomber B-2 Spirit, which has a wingspan of 52 meters and a length of 21 meters.

Below I have outlined the few details visible in this craft.

We can see that this craft has two "wings" around a slightly elevated center section.

On the back the wings curve in a "batwing" fashion, and between them there seems to be an engine exhaust port.

On the front there two "fins" that I have marked with orange. Maybe these are antennas of some sort ? The other one seems to be broken off from the main body...

It's interesting to compare this to the B-2 Spirit: same size, same color, both have an elevated center hull section... although this one looks like something designed for a very high altitude, operating at the edge of space.

Here's a zoomed out image (click to see it in full size):

An older satellite image of this place also exists. Although the image is blurry, we can see that the craft is still there...

UFO number 2

Coordinates:

72 degrees 00'36" S 167 degrees 57'29" E

(the first image below is big, click to enlarge)

The "stealth bomber" we just looked at might be explainable as an illusion caused by shadows, but this one not so much.

It's clearly a metallic looking, solid object, with an instant “UFO feel” to it.

Below I have outlined the form of it:

A silver disc shaped object, with a rim going around the edges... a creation of semi-intelligent moving ice blocks, or designed and built by an extraterrestial race ?

Take a look at the zoomed out image below. This thing looks totally out of place. The first impression is that someone has abandoned a huge piece of metal there, for whatever reason.

Again, click on the image to see it in full size.

Okay, that's all for now. More to come soon, stay tuned.

