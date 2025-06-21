Here are the latest news on the Buga Sphere, the strange metal orb that was found in Colombia earlier this year.

The world's most famous ufo researcher Dr. Steven Greer has just made a statement, saying that this is the real deal. Here's a video of doctor Greer talking at an event where the sphere was shown to the public:

So according to Greer this thing is real. But at this point they're still unsure of it's origins. Could be extraterrestial, ancient human ET development, or maybe a mixture of both.

Also Greer says that he has talked with a green beret who was in a secret underground facility a few years ago. This person was shown some extraterrestial artefacts, and one of those was an "IPad device" that projected alien symbols above it, and some of those same symbols are also found in this sphere.

This was part of a bigger press conference where researchers and the people who found the sphere gave a presentation to the general public. Below is the entire two and a half hour event, with an english translation:

That was uploaded to Youtube less than one day ago, and I haven’t yet had time to watch or analyse it properly. So I’ll probably update this article in the coming days with some new info. Be patient my readers. :D

UPDATE: Dr. Greer just posted this message on his Youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/H3hED4_B7dE

So apparently three fake policemen have just tried to steal the Buga Sphere from the place where it was stored. But this attempt failed and the sphere is safe. More info on this attempt will surely come soon.

Also one more video recently emerged, which shows digital microscope scans being done on the sphere:

According to the researchers, there seem to be some kind of nano fibers inside the sphere. Below are some screenshots from the video, showing these nano fibers. Click on the images to see them in full size:

So from what I understood, the surface of the sphere is made of bakelite. Located on the surface are many microscopically small holes (micrometer scale), and inside these holes are optical fibers. The black material in the holes is some kind of polymer, that surrounds the optical fiber in the middle. These are probably environmental sensors of some kind.

Also we have some new videos that show this kind of sphere flying around. I'm not sure if this is the same sphere that crashed, or another one, but it's filmed in Colombia and looks like the same thing:

Also a while ago a similar sphere was seen in China:

Very interesting developments. It seems that this thing is real after all. A product of an ancient, previous human civilization, or an extraterrestial device ?

I'll keep following this case, and will post updates when something new comes up.

Also I just noticed that another Substack channel called Corona Times News just made a post about this Buga Sphere. So if you want to read a professionally written article on this topic instead of my ramblings, then check it out. :D

And if you haven’t seen them yet, here are the older articles that I wrote about this: