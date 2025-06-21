Vesa reports

Robert Blake
Jun 23Edited

I would advise caution in jumping to any conclusions about this. Dr Greer said it is "anomolous". He did not confirm that it was from an extraterrestrial civilisation. It is anomalous and it is weird but it's not beyond the capacity of human engineering.

Forming hard and fast opinions without adequate data is unwise.

Time will tell. But from what I have experienced with regard to etp encounters I find it massively unlikely that any of them would be stupid or unaware enough to fly into a power cable.

My best guess is that this will turn out to be something human engineered that is using technology and scientific knowledge that we plebs are blissfully ignorant of but that they've had waiting in the wings for a long time. That technology may indeed have derived from extraplanetary sources. Much of our technology clearly has, but this does not mean it is necessarily an extraterrestrial object.

I also feel that our friends and family out there, whom I call ETPs, would really be far more impressed with humanity if they rallied to stop the genocide that happening and stand down all our active military assets right now.

Because if I'm right about the nature of my own experiences in this field and what they imply then it seems clear to me that our moral fitness to survive is being put to the test.

And we ain't demonstrating that fitness. We are doing the exact opposite.

I applaud Dr Greers work, always have, and I suggest people listen closely to what he actually says when talking about such devices. The duty now is to investigate this object with open transparency. Get credible universities on the case, we may have to crowd source funding for that because you can be sure none will be coming from any impartial state sources.

Our moral duty right now is to stop the genocide and expose the democide being inflicted on our species by primary and secondary psychopaths.

This substack is doing great work in reporting on that democide and I applaud that too.

But we must not jump to conclusions without thorough research and investigation. There is a lot of manipulation going on in the infosphere right now, so be smart and keep an open mind, but don't leave it so open that your brains leak out of your ears!

Loxie Lou Davie
Jun 21

How many civilizations are there in The Universe???

