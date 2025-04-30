Breaking UFO news has just come out from Colombia. Apparently local farmers have captured a small orb UFO, which is now being studied by civilian scientists.

The popular Youtube channel Thirdphaseofmoon just posted a video about this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDH1rfLIfm0

Here are some pictures of this object (click to see them at full size) :

Right now I don't know if this is real or a hoax of some kind. But when something like this appears, it just has to be shared.

So it seems that this object was recovered about a month ago by local farmers in Colombia after it fell from the sky.

In the video that I linked there is some footage of this object flying in the sky, as well as a clip of it being found after it fell down.

The object weighs 10 kilograms, but they say that it's gradually getting heavier by every passing day.

On the front there are strange symbols, which can be seen in the image below.

Also at the center there is something that resembles a microchip.

Now how does that work, don't ask me. :D

A very interesting looking object indeed.

Are we looking at a real UFO drone or two salad bowls and a bicycle wheel rim welded together ?

I don't know.

More info on this will surely come in the near future, I'll keep you updated.

UPDATE:

Here’s a follow-up article with further analysis and X-ray images:

