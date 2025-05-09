Some X-ray scans have now been done on the orb shaped object found in Colombia.

Here is a link to the video where I got these images:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BT9OZ7Iuxz8

In the images, the white parts are the most dense material. The darker it gets, the less dense it is.

The only noticeable feature seems to be that inside the sphere, near the surface or on it, there are 16 smaller spheres. These are the white dots in the images. The "microchip" on the surface also has 16 red dots at the end of it’s "tentacles". So I guess that these red dots are the things that are showing white in the x-ray.

Other than that, it just seems to be an empty ball, from what I can see.

Three more pieces of info are given: 1. The ball is now called the "Buga Sphere". 2. No seams were seen in the x-ray. 3. The sphere fell from the sky after getting a 10000 volt electrical shock from power lines or towers.

Here are some images of the actual object again:

I have to admit, this thing looks really cool.

But if you look closely, some of the symbols look as if they have been carved by hand. The lines are not smooth. Some kind of tools were of course used to make these details, but it all looks hand-crafted and man-made to me.

Also the rim that goes around the equator of the sphere seems to have some small imperfections in it as well; some of the holes are not perfectly evenly spaced or not perfectly in the middle.

Similar imperfections can be seen in the microchip, some of the red/brown dots are not perfectly aligned to the center axis of those "wires", and so on.

Here is a close up of the microchip:

This reminds me of the old electronics in the 70's and 80's, back then not everything was always so perfect even if the machine was made in a factory... but this thing here is supposedly made by extraterrestials, or maybe by some quasi-governmental black project... so, one might expect more a more polished, industrial look.

But I totally dig the looks of this thing, it has that certain "Lovecraftian" feel to it, with those tentacles coming from the microchip, and the strange, occult style symbols around it.

Maybe it's a drone made by a vanished and long forgotten alien race, still flying around after thousands of years with the power of arcane magic, wandering around without orders or purpose... until finally crashing to the woods in Colombia.

Or maybe it has been made by aliens who crash landed on earth a long time ago. Stranded on Earth, they now had no other choice than to live here. They have the know-how to make great things, but lack the industrial machinery. However, they are still capable of making something like this by hand. And so the end result looks like this: a combination of high-tech, magic and handcraft.

Who knows, it’s interesting to speculate.

But, this mystery has more to it. Spheres similar to this one have been seen around the world. Here's one featured in a History channel show:

Go to the 6:20 in the video. An orb is shown, that resembles the Buga Sphere. A similar design, it too had an indentation going around the equator and also some kind of a feature on one end.

And then there was the case of the Betz sphere in 1974:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOGhfWCln7E

And of course lots of UFO videos showing flying metallic spheres can be found on the internet.

So, it’s still possible that this could be something important. If another sphere would be captured somewhere else, and it would look like this one, then that would be quite remarkable. And who knows what else further studies of the Buga sphere will reveal.

I'll continue to watch this story, and will keep you updated if something new emerges.

Here's a link to the first article I wrote about this:

Orb UFO captured in Colombia Vesa Vanhatupa · Apr 30 Breaking UFO news has just come out from Colombia. Apparently local farmers have captured a small orb UFO, which is now being studied by civilian scientists. Read full story

Also check out the alien base that I recently found on Antarctica:

And remember to subscribe, or you'll never find this page again, and will feel like a complete idiot. :D