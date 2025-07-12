The time has now come to end the silence around the "embalmers clots" phenomenon.

This is a call to action.

Back in the beginning of the year 2022 this topic was considered by many to be a conspiracy theory. But since then the situation has changed dramatically.

We now have multiple studies made on these clots:

https://kevinwmccairnphd282302.substack.com/p/cadaver-calamari-amyloidogenic-fibrin

https://anandamide.substack.com/p/whole-genome-sequencing-of-fibrin

https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/p/understanding-embalmers-white-clot

Multiple surveys have been sent to embalmers, the results of which confirm that this phenomenon is real and prevalent. Here’s the latest 2024 survey:

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/results-of-the-2024-worldwide-embalmer

Also a very important development happened just last month, when the embalmers of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association confirmed in their annual convention that these clots are real. During the convention the embalmers present were asked if they're seeing these clots, and almost everyone in the room raised their hand.

Linked below is an article about this event, which also has a link to a video of the "show of hands" moment:

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/tennessee-funeral-directors-association

The video clip from the event can also be watched here on Substack, at Reese Report:

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/70-of-tennessee-embalmers-still-seeing

I have written an overview article that people can use to educate those who have never heard about this phenomenon. This article has links to everything, the videos, the surveys, the studies, etc, as well as a timeline and general description of this topic:

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/white-clots-overview

Also here is a collection of 170 Youtube comments, where healthcare professionals, embalmers and ordinary citizens confirm that these clots are commonplace and that they're being found both in the living and the dead:

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/youtube-comments-confirm-the-clots

It's now 2025. Everything has changed. The evidence out there is overwhelming.

These clots are no longer a conspiracy theory. Anyone who still tries to claim this, is simply going to look like a fool.

But all these studies, surveys and testimonies don't matter if nobody knows about them.

This is why it's now time to get active. This is a call to action.

Everyone now has the responsibility to raise awareness about this topic. The fate of humanity may very well depend on this.

So far a few embalmers, doctors and citizen researchers and activists have spoken about this. And they have made a big impact, bringing this issue more into public knowledge.

But a lot more needs to be done. A LOT MORE PEOPLE NEED TO SPEAK UP. This means YOU, YOU and YOU. Us, the ordinary citizens.

How can we expect that more embalmers and healthcare professionals should come forward and start talking about this, if we ourselves are afraid of stepping outside of our own comfort zones ?

It's time to get brave.

Mention this topic to people with large social media followings. Start forum threads. Drop links. Send e-mails. Write a blog post. If you don't write yourself, then share the content of those who do. Even the smallest actions will help.

If you’re speaking with doctors or academic people, share the studies. For ordinary people who have never heard of this, show the overview article and the video from the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association meeting. If you are in X, share the channel of the embalmer Richard Hirschman. The Youtube videos of doctor John Campbell are also good introductory material, the links to them too are in the overview article.

The game is now simple. These clots are our key to victory. This is physical evidence. We don't have to win debates or prove anything. The proof is already here. It just needs to be spread around. We spread it enough, we win. So let's spread it.

Here is a must watch for anyone who hasn't yet seen this:

That whistleblower interview is from last year, 2024. Think about this for a moment. From 2024. Covid has been beaten. We are saved. However, inside the cath lab of this hospital the situation looked like armageddon. They were overwhelmed by these strange new clot cases. We can assume that this is true for every other hospital as well.

Some images from the whistleblower:

Everyone should understand this:

These clots are the one thing that the medical industry cabal is the most afraid of.

This is physical evidence. In every embalming room, in every cath lab, all over the world, the proof is there. Undeniable proof that cannot be explained away.

For everything else they can spin stories and narratives, fix statistics, deny this and gaslight that... but this is different. You cannot deny physical evidence.

When these clots come into the mainstream, the world is going to change. When this comes out, it all comes out. Everything that has been hidden during the last five years will come into light.

This is why everyone who cares about the truth and justice has to take action now.

Our leaders know about this phenomenon. This is 100 % certain. They know what's happening. But they're spineless cowards. The reason why they stayed silent during the previous administration was the fear of financial liability. And the reason why they're silent now is the same. Financial liability.

The thing that every politician fears the most is responsibility. Our task now is to make them face that fear. These clots represent fear itself. They are the fear. The world has to face them, or be swallowed by them.

