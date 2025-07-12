Vesa reports

Bill Rice, Jr.
6h

Man, our Team is fortunate to have you stepping up to the plate and swinging for the fences. These are great suggestions and all your links allow readers to get the basics on "Embalmers' Clots" 101. Some stories terrify the Powers that Be. This is one of those stories.

Transcriber B
4hEdited

Relatedly— for those who don't do video, this is from the "show of hands" in Tennessee.

"TH at TNFD 06082025"

lrkasner, June 10, 2025

https://rumble.com/v6ukwjt-th-at-tnfd-06082025.html?start=210

hat tip: https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/tennessee-funeral-directors-association

TRANSCRIPT - BRIEF EXCERPT FROM CLIP

TRANSCRIBER'S NOTES:

- This was filmed at the June 8, 2025 annual convention of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association in Franklin, just south of Nashville. Tom Haviland was an invited speaker, presenting the results of the Worldwide Embalmer Clot Survey.

- For more about that survey, see:

"Results of the 2024 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey"

Laura Kasner, posted December 31, 2024

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/results-of-the-2024-worldwide-embalmer

- Filmed from the back of the room, Haviland stands before a large screen showing an array of fibrinaloid castings (aka "white clots") removed from a cadaver. The audience of approximately 33 people can be seen from the back. From brief glimpses it is apparent that some people are sitting to the side or back of the camera and therefore do not fully appear in the video.

3:33

TOM HAVILAND: Embalmers, can I get a show of hands in the room? How many folks in here are actually doing active embalming right now? Raise your hands, leave your hands up. OK. Of those people, leave them up, of those people that are doing active embalming, if you're seeing these white fibrous clots over the last few years, keep your hand up.

If you're not seeing them, please put your hand down.

[3 people lower their hands - 8 are shown leaving their hands raised— again, note, not all participants appear on camera]

OK. It looks like there's still quite a few hands up in the room. That's interesting. Look around folks, if you're [inaudible], you see how many hands are up.

OK, keep your hands up now, people that are other people in the funeral home, [inaudible] don't embalm, other staff, how many of you have seen the white fibrous clots as well? I know you wander in the —

[a man sitting near the front on the right raises his hand high]

OK. So, a lot of, a lot of hands up there. OK.

4:22

[END]

