Let's take a second look at this strange UFO craft parked at the Jodhpur Airport.

Firstly, as if being exposed on Google Earth wasn't bad enough, it now turns out that this object has also been captured on multiple "plane landing videos" on Youtube. :D

Although the area where the UFO stands is almost 2 kilometres away from the "civilian side" of the airport, the main runway used by the big commercial airliners still goes through the entire airport. And so passengers who are sitting on the left side of the plane, filming the landing with their phones, have a chance at seeing it.

Here's the highest quality landing video that I could find:

The UFO is visible around 0:47.

Here is a closeup screenshot:

Here is another video:

UFO is visible at the very end.

Here is a closeup screenshot:

Videos like this confirm that in fact there is a white egg / teardrop shaped craft there. And a craft looking like that is what most people would call a UFO.

Under the craft there seems to be long landing gears, most likely this is why it seems to levitate on the Google Earth images.

But questions remain. What exactly is it ? And why is it there ?

If this was an actual recovered extraterrestial spacecraft, then one might expect that such a thing would be stored behind closed doors, preferrably underground.

The same would be true for a reverse engineered human-made ARV, and even for "normal" classified plane prototypes. You just can't store them outside like this, exposed for everyone to see.

So maybe this is some kind of an abandoned prototype, which was then turned into this "secret UFO", and put on display on purpose, as some kind of a joke?

Could be, but let's take a one more look at the images of this object to see if they offer any clues.

Firstly, on this area is what looks like an elevator leading underground.

Here are images of the opening, both closed and open.

I'm not sure if it's only the blue circle part that can open, or can the whole diamond area slide open. But it sure looks like an elevator platform.

This is important, because as said, the secret stuff is usually kept underground.

And because there is an underground elevator access here, it means that this section of the Jodhpur base is "special".

Now, the very first pic of this UFO is from 2015, and in this pic it's on this very same elevator platform:

To me this indicates that at least at one stage, this thing was stored underground.

After this we see this UFO under a some kind of protective net:

The same net is also used for the fighter jets:

This suggests that this UFO craft is treated in the same way as these jets are... as if it was an actual flying machine.

For many years, this UFO just seems to sit there. Although it's position and rotation slightly changes, it remains roughly on the same place.

But this of course doesn't mean that this craft wouldn't be used for anything. For example imagine a rescue helicopter on Google Earth, at it's home base, with one satellite image taken every month. In all likelyhood the chopper would be sitting on it's landing pad in every single image.

To add to the mystery, in the most recent satellite images this craft seem to have been turned upside down.

Although we can't be 100 % sure if this is the same craft. But the shape and color are the same. And there are three holes, maybe this is where the landing gear come out or where they are installed ?

Also, in a few images the "cockpit” size and shape might be slightly different, and also there *might* be some variation in the hull shape. But the resolution is so low that impossible to tell for sure.

But it could be that in these images spanning the last 9 years we are in fact looking at a few different versions of the same craft.

As an ending note, ET spacecraft of this shape are known to exist, such as this teardrop UFO that was seen in the Great Lakes Naval Training Facility:

Here is the Thirdphaseofmoon video where that screenshot is from :

So, the mystery remains. I’ll keep you updated if any new info emerges.

