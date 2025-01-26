Hey DRDO, I just found the UFO you lost last month. :D

It's in one of the backyards of Jodhpur Airport, look:

:D

Coordinates:

26 degrees 14'43" N 73 degrees 02'16" E

But what is this DRDO you ask ? It's an acronym standing for the "Defence Research and Development Organisation". The Indian equivalent to DARPA.

So maybe it doesn't come as a surprise that an organisation like this is working on a reverse engineered alien spacecraft.

But what does come as a surprise, is that they left the thing outside, and literally tons of images of it ended up on Google Earth. :D

Very interesting. Let's take a look.

Yes, yes, no wings, no visible means of propulsion...

...But still the thing somehow seems to be able to levitate...

“I saw an egg, a white egg.“

Now I now how Jake Barber must have felt when he saw that thing, lmao. XD

There are even a few pics where this craft seems to be upside down, for maintenance perhaps, check it out:

There is also a hidden accessway on the ground here, leading to an elevator, which in turn goes to an underground hangar.

Here we can see this craft being positioned on this elevator:

Oh boy, this is so embarrassing.

These guys are even worse than Lockheed when it comes to hiding stuff like this. :D

Come on dudes, this was supposed to be a classified program, lol.

But I got to admit, this craft looks kinda cute. One can almost imagine Kirby flying around in this. You know, that happy, pink colored Nintendo character. :)

Okay, some more pics to the end. :D

Smile, because you're famous now:

I’m speechless.

Worthy of four soft smokes and a cup of strong tea. See you again soon.

UPDATE:

UPDATE 2:

