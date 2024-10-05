Mietin pitkään että mitenkähän tämän blogin oikein aloittaisi.

Ja sitten, vanhaa Tekniikan Maailmaa lukiessani sain oivalluksen.

Aloitetaan tupakkamainoksella.

Katsoin tuossa myös vähän jo tuota meidän tulevaa aihelistaa läpi.

Saattaapi hyvinkin olla niin, että tulee nuo pehmeät sauhut tarpeeseen useampaan otteeseen.

---

Welcome to the blog.

Yes, that is a tobacco advertisement.

I found it from an old magazine called Tekniikan Maailma, year 1969.

The big text at the top translates as follows: "A HARD WORD at it's league.". And the smaller text at the down left says: "...news from space - and a strong, soft smoke on top of it ! That is "manna" for a man...".

Also I already took a quick look at our coming topics list.

It may very well be, that some deep breaths of these soft smokes will be needed on several occasions.