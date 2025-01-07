In this post we visit the Lockheed Skunk Works base at Helendale California.

Some time ago Dr. Steven Greer showed pictures of this location in one of his presentations, which got my interest.

There were 2 videos, unfortunately one of them already seems to have disappeared from Youtube.

But the other one is still up, and it's well worth watching:

The Lockheed Helendale Skunk Works base is discussed at 13:15 onward.

The coordinates to this base were not given, but I managed to find it on Google Earth... And I'm pretty bad at keeping secrets, so here we go again. :D

---

United States. Helendale, California.

Coordinates:

34 degrees 50'09" N 117 degrees 17'24" W

So, clearly this is it. The same place, and hidden in plain sight indeed. :D

They didn't even bother to blur these Google Earth images. Don't they care ? Come on guys, lol. :D

Well, let's take a look around and see what's in here. :)

So, first of all, here is the grand entrance to the underground section of the base:

Looks really cool. :D

I totally dig the design here, futuristic and ominous, looks exactly like a secret base entry should look.

Notice how the building is located in this depression in the ground. During wartime this would protect it from bomb blasts and such, as well as making it harder to see from any direction. Well, too bad they forgot about Google Earth, hahahaa. :D

In this surprisingly high resolution close up we can even see some unopened pizza boxes stacked outside. I guess the delivery guys didn't have a high enough security clearance. :D

Come on, couldn't they at least have let the guys to the entry hall ? Like, put the pizzas to the elevator, press the button and run ? With the boxes outside like that, don't they attract insects and such? :/

And someone should clean up here a little bit anyway, I can see a bunch of black pipes or something lying on the ground.

Okay, let's move on.

Here we can see the runway... or it's equivalent at least. This base was originally designed for stealth aircraft... and for man-made UFOs, or Alien Reproduction Vehicles (ARVs) as they are also called. I guess that's the reason why the runway has that slightly conical shape.

The diamond shaped spots are doorways, and under them are elevators that move craft in and out from underground hangars. 30 seconds and our shadow black budget "we don't know what they are" tic tac is out of sight.

Again, we can thank Google Earth for providing us with some great close up views on these diamond doorways, take a look:

Also notice this strange feature on the runway, right next to the bunker:

I wonder what that is ?

Come on, I want to know. I have a need to know. It's okay if you say. :D

But let's move on.

These look like a normal radar dishes, but there's more than meets the eye here.

According to Dr. Greer, these are electromagnetic pulse weapons (EMP) that are used to target and shoot down ET spacecraft.

An insider has revealed that on average a base like this shoots down one or two extraterrestial spacecraft per year.

Oh boy.

Let's back off from this thing before someone comes, I don't know if we were supposed to see this...

But hey... weren't EMP weapons banned by some international treaty ?

Okay okay, don't worry, I won't tell anyone... :/

---

Ugh, that got me a little bit nervous... should we leave ?

Maybe. But on our way out, let's check out the support areas at the back of the base...

Here we have some more radars, buildings with green roofs, and a suspicious looking large area on the ground... a cargo elevator? Hmm.

Wait... what is that ?!

An actual UFO craft !

Just left there out in the open, like nobody cares. :O

What on earth is going on here, did they ran out of hangar space or what? :D

A man-made UFO or an actual ET spacecraft ? Who knows, but in either case, you don't see these everyday.

And in fact, to actually see this, you have use Google Earth Pro's history function, and go to this date: 7/17/2011. Also on this date, all the images are much more high res than in any other date. Hm.

---

Okay guys, that was it, let's skip the smokes. We better get going now... I have a feeling that this project might still be classified. :D

See you soon.

---

UPDATE:

I sent the images of the UFO to the popular Youtube channel Thirdphaseofmoon, and they featured this in their latest video, check it out:

And more info about this thing was released in this follow up video:

Jump to time 12:12 for the segment about the Helendale UFO. Very interesting stuff on how the bunker we saw is actually an aircraft launch facility, with opening roofs and stuff.