A new UFO/UAP whistleblower just came forward a few days ago. I don't know if this is legit or not, but I thought it's better to share it, especially because it seems that there have been some efforts to pull this out from the internet.

The original post is now gone, but currently this repost is available on Reddit:

Whistleblower Reddit post

The original poster was anonymous and has now disappeared, apparently his accounts were deleted soon after making the post.

Below is a short summary of the Reddit post, and after it I’ll post the most interesting pictures that the whistleblower uploaded. The Reddit post has more pics, so check it out.

So, the whistleblower is an electrical engineer, who claims to have worked in various black projects for his entire life. As evidence he provided some document pages and pictures.

The whistleblower claims that there are over 2000 secret programs that work on reverse engineering UFO/UAP technology. He also says that there are hundreds of recovered craft.

Humans have mastered anti-gravity technologies, and have spacecraft that can leave our solar system. All major defence industry companies have their own versions of various anti-gravity technologies.

The famous "tic tac" UFO's that became famous in the 2004 incident, are man-made. The whistleblower says that he has personally worked on some aspects of these craft.

Also the whistleblower tells his opinion about some figures in the "UFO disclosure scene". Lue Elizondo and some others are working for the bad guys. Dave Grusch, Jake Barber and Mike Herrera are the real deal.

And that's about it. Apparently the whistleblower's intention was to say much more by answering questions from the public, but then his account and the original post were deleted. I'm not even sure if the orignal posting happened in Reddit or elsewhere. All we now have is the repost and a few images, which can be seen below.

Here are the most interesting pictures provided by the whistleblower.

Tic Tac testing images:

Cylinder shaped craft:

Metallic sphere electric field image:

Tic Tac acceleration and velocity table:

A paper describing plans for an underground facility:

The cover of a BAASS (Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies) Project Management Plan:

Two pages from some document talking about rotational gravitation and other science stuff (click to enlarge) :

Very interesting stuff. Legit or not, can't say for sure. Could be.

I think in general the story sounds believable… at least it is 100 % compatible with what Dr. Steven Greer has been talking about for the last 30 years: We mastered gravity control in the middle of the 50's, and have had the capability to build these sort of craft since then.

Here is a picture from one of Dr. Greer's presentations, showing the evolution of the Tic Tac type craft:

From the 1967 boiler room model to the modern 2004 tic tac candy UAP. Both of these are man-made craft.

Too bad that the whistleblower's accounts were deleted. Maybe he should have chosen Substack instead of Reddit. :D

Surely Substack wouldn't delete this stuff. (Or so I hope... I'll check in the morning.)

Want to see more Tic Tacs ? Check out this one found in a NASA Mars photo: