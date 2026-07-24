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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
Jul 24Edited

Thank you for reporting.

To anyone reading this who doubts the existence of the white clots I would encourage you to check out my list of transcripts, category #WHITECLOTS. https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/138644.html

There you will find many testimonies from embalmers and funeral directors the US, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, and the UK. A standout among them, funeral director John O'Looney has been speaking out about finding these in bodies for a long time now. There are also transcripts from researchers Tom Haviland and Laura Kasner, and an excerpt from an important interview with a leading pathologist. (Please note: I always provide links to source videos.) The evidence of the anomalous clots / fibrinaloid castings is beyond abundant. The fact that this phenomenon is not being reported in the mainstream press tells you everything you need to know.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Jul 24

Thank you 🙏…, Yes the clots are real …. Scream it from the rooftops. 🙏

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