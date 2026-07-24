In the beginning of July two new papers about the “embalmer’s clots” were published on the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science (IJIRMS).

Here are the links to the papers.

Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses:

https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2201

Raman Spectroscopic Characterization of Anomalous Intravascular Fibrous Casts:

https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2202

I believe this is the first time when studies on this topic have been published in a peer reviewed journal. This is an important milestone, congratulations to everyone involved in making this happen.

I encourage everyone to read the studies themselves, but for those who are too busy, below are short overviews of both papers.

First Paper - Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022-2025

As the name suggests, this paper is a summary of the results of the annual “embalmer blood clot surveys” that Thomas Haviland and Laura Kasner have been doing for the past years.

During the years 2022-2025 the surveys received a total of 808 responses from embalmers residing in five different countries: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

The percentage of embalmers who reported seeing these new white fibrous clots ranged from 66 % to 83 %, and the weighted average percentage of corpses that had these clots ranged from 19 % to 27 %.

Here is a chart from the study, showing the results for each year: (click on the image to see it full size)

As we can see, in every year well over half of the embalmers reported seeing these white clot structures. In the year 2024 as much as 83 % of embalmers reported seeing them, meaning that practically everyone in the field has encountered them. These clots have become a new reality in embalming.

Another image from the study shows the results to one of the survey questions from the year 2022 survey:

This shows how the observations of these clots started to increase rapidly around 2020-2021, which suggests a clear connection to pandemic era factors.

In addition to the survey results the study also provides a description of the appearance and the physical properties of the clots, with some pictures, as well as a brief history of the phenomenon.

Most of my readers are probably already aware of the basics, but for those who are new to all of this, you can find a link to an “introduction article” about these clots at the very bottom of this post.

Second Paper - Raman Spectroscopic Characterization of Anomalous Intravascular Fibrous Casts: Evidence for Stage-Dependent B-Sheet Enriched Protein Maturation

The second paper was authored by five people: Daniel Santiago, Greg Harrison, Miklos Veres, Mark File and Dennis Planner.

Two samples of these clots (scientifically called “Anomalous Intravascular Fibrous Casts”) were sent to Hungary for testing. Two types of tests were done: Raman micro-spectroscopy measurements were performed at the HUN-REN Wigner Research Centre for Physics in Budabest, and protein and amino-acid analysis was done at the University of Debrecen.

Below are pictures of the samples from the study: (click on the image to see it in full size)

The appearance of the samples were somewhat different from one and another, with the “S2” sample turning dark brown after drying.

Some differences could also be seen in close up comparisons of the sample surfaces. The “S1” sample had a lighter and smoother surface, while “S2” was darker and more granular in appearance, as we can see in these four images below (S1 on top, S2 on bottom) :

(Note: I added some contrast to the original images. Also the study has more images like this, I just selected these 4 for this article)

The test results

As my readers know, I don’t actually have any expertise on these science topics, so I’ll just quote a few lines from the study to give people the general idea of the tests done and their results.

First, a quote from the abstract summarizing the Raman spectroscopy results:

Raman spectra from both specimens exhibited strong protein signatures, with notable differences in the Amide I/Amide III intensity ratio and the presence of a 1620 cm⁻¹ Amide I sub-band. Expert Raman analysis distinguishes a native-like, predominantly α-helical configuration in one specimen from a more β-sheet-enriched, aggregation-advanced state in the other (S1 vs S2). Additional spectral markers in the β-sheet-enriched specimen, including sharper aromatic ring-breathing modes and phosphorylation-associated bands, suggest a more ordered and stabilized secondary-structure arrangement.

Below is one of the many charts from the study, showing a comparison of 633 nm excited Raman spectra of the two samples, red line is S1 and black line is S2: (click on the image to see it in full size)

The PDF version of this study (which you can download from the links in the beginning of this post) also includes supplementary material written by Miklos Veres from the HUN-REN Wigner RCP, which gives a detailed report and expert analysis of the Raman measurements performed on these clot samples.

Below is another quote about the results of the amino-acid composition analysis:

Kjeldahl and ion-exchange analysis of a representative sample (Table 1) yielded the following notable values: proline 1.55 m/m%, lysine 1.18 m/m%, and cysteine 0.01 m/m%. The overall amino-acid profile differs from typical literature values reported for conventional postmortem fibrin clots and many characterized amyloid proteins.

So proline and lysine values were elevated, while cysteine was minimal.

Below is the Table 1 mentioned in the above quote:

And finally, a last quote from the conclusion of the study:

Taken together, these data provide structural evidence of heterogeneity consistent with stage-dependent β-sheet enrichment within these atypical protein aggregates, with S1 representing an earlier or native-like state and S2 showing features of a more advanced β-sheet-enriched assembly. This apparent staged progression offers a plausible explanation for the casts’ persistence during embalming. The analyses are descriptive and limited in scope: they do not identify specific protein constituents, determine ultrastructural architecture, or establish formation pathways. These results underscore the need for systematic, multi-modal investigation. Future studies incorporating proteomics, histochemistry, electron microscopy, controlled comparisons, and well-documented provenance will be essential to clarify biochemical identity, structural evolution, prevalence, and potential clinical or postmortem significance.

Conclusion

So, that was a short summary of the two papers. You can download and read them yourselves by following the links in the beginning of this post.

As mentioned, this is the first time when studies about this topic have been published on any scientific journal. This is a big step forwards.

Also let’s not forget the big three part study made by Bruce Rapley and Matt Shelton, published earlier this year on Preprints, of which I made a post here:

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/new-study-on-the-embalmers-clots

And also let’s not forget the work of Kevin McCairn either, his research of these clots can be found here on Substack:

https://kevinwmccairnphd282302.substack.com/p/cadaver-calamari-amyloidogenic-fibrin

When put together, all these papers by provide a considerable amount of information, that the scientific community cannot ignore any longer.

Independent researchers with zero budget are now doing what the governments and the mainstream scientific community should have done years ago.

I encourage everyone to spread these studies around, so that they get the recognition they deserve.

The topic of these “embalmer’s clots” is extremely important, requiring an urgent, global investigation with all possible resources and an unlimited budget. The root cause of this phenomenon has to be discovered as soon as possible. This was the case in the beginning, when these clots first started to appear, and that is the case still today, now already five or six years later. But for whatever reason the mainstream scientific community has been very hesitant when it comes to this matter, moving only reluctantly, if at all.

This is how the mainstream scientific community looks like: It is like a sluggish snail: huge, slimy and corrupt. When this creature first saw these clots back in 2020, it was horrified, turned it’s head to the side, and pretented not to see anything. And so it spent the following few years: trying hard not to look at a certain direction. But after those few years it’s neck started to hurt. First a little, then more, and more, until it hurt so much that something had to be done. And so, a solution was found: the snail bent it’s neck downwards, burying it’s head into the ground, as deeply as possible, finding comfort in the darkness. For it was better to see nothing, than to see the truth.

And sadly, this is where the snail still remains today. Every night a large crowd of people in white coats gather around this slimy creature, bringing it food, water and money as offerings, whispering prayers. And then they form a circle around it, kneeling down while uttering the words “trust the science”. After this each member of this cult asks the person next to them whether they are up to date with their covid boosters, and if not, will give them one. And after this everyone bends down and buries their head into the ground, joining the snail in it’s misery.

When will this foolishness end ? For the sake of humanity, I hope it’ll be soon.

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