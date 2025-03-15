Vesa reports

Vesa reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Men's Media Network's avatar
Men's Media Network
Mar 18

If NASA denies the photos as authentic, and there’s no public record of any Mars tic tac, then NASA wins. Even if they are covering it up. Legitimate investigators can only rely on authenticated data. Check and mate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Vesa Vanhatupa
Addison's avatar
Addison
Mar 23

CGI. Hope this helped. Good day

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Vesa Vanhatupa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture