Some major UFO news has just come in: A strange flying object has been spotted in one of NASA's Mars photos. The photo in question was taken by the mastcam of the NASA Curiosity rover on SOL 2692.

The popular Youtube channel Thirdphaseofmoon just made a video of this discovery:

Here are some images shown in the video, with enhanced brightness and color:

As we can see, it's a tic tac shaped object, that looks very similar to what the navy pilots reported seeing in the famous USS Nimitz ufo encounter some years ago.

There is a shadow under this thing, so it’s clearly flying or hovering off the ground. Very hard to explain away as an illusion, or a strange looking rock, or something similar.

As I have mentioned before, these kind of things are usually removed from satellite images and such before they're released to the public. But for some reason, they missed this one. Oops. :D

In the video below at timestamp 55:07 former NASA employee Donna Hare explains how UFO's are routinely airbrushed out from NASA images. Also check out USAF sergeant Karl Wolf's testimony about moon structures around 52:45.

But as we can see, NASA's "airbrush service" is not perfect, even big mistakes like this can happen.

Some of the stuff that I have found in Antarctica may very well be examples of these mistakes:

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/a-strange-bunker-antarctica-freyberg

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/ancient-ruins-antarctica-daniels

In those images there could be actual ancient ruins... and some kind of a dome structure, that sort of looks like a bunker... but it could be that in these cases the people in the "airbrush room" may not have even realised what they're looking at. They might have thought that it's simply pareidolia, and nothing to worry about. And so this stuff was left in.

In any case, interesting times.

Also as a side note, I still have some more unreleased Antarctica stuff in my pocket... stay tuned.

UPDATE:

For those who want to see the original NASA photo of this UFO, below are the instructions on how to find it in the NASA Mars raw image archive.

First, go to https://mars.nasa.gov/msl/multimedia/raw-images/

On the right there is a panel.

Under "Filters" you'll see "Dates". Set "From" to SOL 2692.

Then on the top panel click "Sort by" and select "Sol (Oldest to Newest)".

Then go to "Filters" again. Under "Science Cameras", select "Mast Camera".

Images should now appear, with 50 images on one page.

Scroll to the bottom and move to the next page.

Now, counting from the top left image, the tic tac UFO is in image number 26. Click on it and a preview window will open.

The description of it reads: " This image was taken by MAST_RIGHT onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 2692 (2020-03-03T02:32:29.000Z) "

Now, click on the image again to see it in full screen. Then, look at the bottom right hand corner of the image. There is a small window icon. Click on it and a better quality full version of the image will appear.

It seems that only black & white images are available from this location. The color versions of the image (that you see in this post and in the video) have seemingly been removed from the NASA archive.