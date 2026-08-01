A new black and white UFO video has emerged, allegedly showing real footage of a gray alien called “Skinny Bob” and UFO craft. The video has gone viral, and many people seem to think that this stuff is real. And it’s indeed quite interesting, so in this post we’ll take a look at it.

I don’t know where to find the original, but here’s the video on the Thirdphaseofmoon YT channel, rolling in the background as they take in callers from around the world:

Everyone seems to be quite excited about this video, and for a good reason: it looks quite convincing. And seemingly people have already analysed it with AI detection tools, and found no signs of it being made with AI.

Below are screenshots of some of the most interesting things shown in the video.

The UFO craft in the air:

And on the ground:

Footage from inside the craft:

Pictures of the extraterrestial, the “Skinny Bob” :

The hand of the extraterrestial being examined:

And after that it was bedtime:

But is it Real or Fake ?

At first this film looked really good, but then a few things caught my eye.

I noticed that the camera moves at a different pace than the moving objects in the film itself. So the frame rate of the camera movement is different from the film itself. This can be seen throughout the film, but it’s easiest to notice in the scene where they’re inside the plane, chasing the UFO, where that rope is dangling over the door.

To see the different frame rates yourself, do this: Slow the video down to 0,25 speed, and then advance it frame by frame (by pressing the comma and period keys on your keyboard, that are usually located right of the “M” key). You’ll see that in many frames the camera is moving around, while the rope stays frozen exactly in the same place. Also the “old film noise effect” updates at a faster pace than the moving objects. To me these look like symptoms of this being CGI. If this was filmed in the 60’s using a real camera, everything would update at the same pace.

The space ship interior footage is where you would need the most amazing CGI to convince people, so it’s perhaps no wonder that it’s the darkest and blurriest footage of it all. However, some of the close ups are sharp and clear, such as the control panel and that rounded glass window thing. And they look good, selling the illusion.

The close-ups of the extraterrestial being also look amazing, and so does the “hand examination scene”. Very real and alive looking.

Unfortunately some parts of the video also use the classic technique of having a quick series of confusing short clips joined together, showing this and that, each clip lasting barely one or two seconds before jumping into something else, and so on. I’ve seen many “real footage” UFO videos that do this, and all of them have zero credibility because of it.

So overall, it’s a mixed bag: some of it looks so good that I would want to believe that it was real. But as mentioned, the camera moves at a different pace than what the actual movie update pace is. I compared with many black and white footages from that era, and they didn’t have this “feature”. Also I asked AI, which said that things updating at different frame rates on a video supposedly filmed in the sixties is a clear sign of CGI.

So the conclusion is that this is in all likelyhood CGI, or AI assisted CGI, maybe a hybrid of various techniques and post-processing. But as a technical accomplishment it’s great, and really shows what can be done with video software nowadays. We are maybe just a few years away from the point where it becomes impossible to tell what’s real and what is fake.

Here is another video that I saw recently, also showing an alien spaceship interior, this time filmed with a modern smartphone inside Area 51 apparently. Interestingly the architecture looks quite similar to Skinny Bob’s ship:

Imagine being that guy when he heard someone yell: “Hey, no cameras allowed !”. :D

But before we finish, let’s take a one more look at Skinny Bob’s spacecraft:

It reminds me of this almond shaped Jodhpur Airport UFO, that I found on Google Earth in the beginning of 2025:

After finding that I of course sent it to Thirdphaseofmoon right away, and they got really excited about it, gathered the whole team together and made this video:

What that thing is, still a mystery.