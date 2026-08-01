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Chris's avatar
Chris
6d

FAKE!

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6d

Who needs A/i to concoct some nonsense when we have things like this? All faked for if you knew anything about the distance of travel this might involve, you might conclude long distance space travel is only a dream.

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