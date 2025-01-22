Recently I have been hanging around the Air Force Plant 42, and as it often goes, I stumbled upon some classified aircraft.

Let's take a look.

---

United States. Palmdale, California.

Coordinates:

34 degrees 38'58" N 118 degrees 07'55" W

---

Okay, right off the bat we can see something suspicious, look:

Hehehe, I know you’re trying to hide something under those white sheets. :D

Almost looks like a hull section for some new stealth aircraft, hmm.

Okay, let's move on.

Look, there are some triangular aircraft frameworks in the backyard over there.

Could this be the famous TR-3B ?

Hard to say, would need to see the final product...

But secret aircraft like this are usually kept under wraps, out of the sight of curious bypassers…

Like here for example, a dark blue plastic wrapping is used to hide a triangular something.

But wait... is that...

Yes ! Gotcha !

So this has to be what they're building over here.

Alright. Looks somewhat classified. I'm partially satisfied.

Here is a second futuristic looking plane next to it.

And this one I have seen before. It's the Northrop Grumman X-47B. And that other plane next to it is actually the X-47A Pegasus.

Okay, interesting.

But I know there has to be better stuff than this. Let's move on.

Now, I wonder what's going on here?

These look like prototype drones. Or at least once they were... now discarded, forgotten and abandoned on the dusty backyards.

Come on, aren't these things like really expensive ? You can't just leave them out to rust like this. Sell them on Ebay or something. :D

Okay, moving on... let's take a peek behind that white hangar over there...

Oh my god. Did they ran out of hangar space again ? :O

Somewhat resembles the Darpa Falcon, but I don't think this is it...

That almost looks like a reverse engineered ET craft. Damn.

Lol, classified prototypes lying in the sand and something like this exposed on Google Earth... the air force general running this place deserves to have one star taken off from him lol. :D

I mean... wait... what is THAT ?!

It's the Lockheed Martin SR-72 !

Also known as the "Darkstar", this is the same plane that appeared on the recent movie TOP GUN Maverick.

But... despite having been in the movie, that plane is still classified folks, you can't just leave it out like that ! :D

Although in this case they actually seem to have a proper hangar for it. Too bad it didn't quite made it inside before this Google Earth photo was taken, lol.

But in any case, this is just ridiculous. Let's make it two stars off.

---

Here are the coordinates for those two classified planes:

Black triangle craft

34 degrees 37'00" N 118 degrees 06'55" W

Google Earth History Date: 5/2022

SR-72 Darkstar

34 degrees 37'04" N 118 degrees 06'54" W

Google Earth History Date: 4/2023

More stuff coming soon, stay tuned.