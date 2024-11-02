Our adventures in Antarctica continue.

This time we'll take a look at a prehistoric cave complex.

---

Antarctica, Victoria Land. Victory Mountains, Mount Phillips.

73 degrees 04'03" S 167 degrees 04'34" E

This place is located on the western slopes of Mount Phillips, right next to the Mariner Glacier.

The coastline is quite close, and about 100 kilometres away is the Coulman Island, home to the world's largest emperor penguin colony.

Although now we aren't on the penguin island, but firmly inland, so it'll be hard even for the skeptics to explain these away as something that penguins made.

Also I found these caves just by pure luck. Take a look at the original, un-altered satellite photo:

Here is the same image with increased brightness:

And closeups:

So no doubt about it, this looks like a built cave entrance. Also notice the path leading to the cave opening.

The doorway alone is 30 metres wide, so this is a huge structure, as if it was designed for giants. Although according to legends such beings once lived in Antractica, so there isn't necessarily anything strange about this.

From the analysis below we can see how this entrance indeed would seem to be built from individual rocks, joined together.

And this isn't the only cave in the area. Right next to it is another one, although it looks more like a natural cave rather than a built one. But what is remarkable, is that there is a path leading to this cave too.

And some distance away there are two other caves.

To the image below I have marked all of these four caves:

And here is a closeup of the farther caves:

Also nearby there is a fifth cave:

All of these caves could very well be the works of nature, except the first one that we analysed. It has a "built" look, and stands out from the rest.

Also it's somewhat strange, that from this place there are many historical images available, but in ALL of them these caves have been blurred out.

Take a look at these images from the past years:

As we can see, right next to the caves the images are of good quality. But just before the caves come into view, the image switches to a bad quality one. Even in the year 2020 these caves were still blurry.

It seems that these high quality pics have been added to Google Earth just recently. Maybe this time they didn't remember to blur them, who knows?

Well, as we wonder about these.