So, as you may know, a new UFO whistleblower has just came forward with some explosive revelations.

Here is his interview with Newsnation:

Below is a summary of the things said in the interview:

---1---

Jake Barber worked as a helicopter pilot in a secret program, where he and his team were assigned to recover and transport crashed craft of sensitive nature.

In one of such missions, they recovered a craft that was a perfectly white egg. It had no wings or engines. Later a member of the UAP Task Force confirmed to Barber that the object they saw that night was indeed an extraterrestial space craft.

A video of this egg craft being lowered to the ground from a helicopter is shown in the interview.

Here is a screenshot of it:

---2---

In another mission an octagonal shaped craft was recovered, which presumably was also of extraterrestial origin.

During this mission Barber says that he felt a spiritual or psychic connection with some kind of energy.

---3---

Barber says that while working at the "range" (a secret base somewhere in the desert), he has seen craft that have suddenly appeared from the ground or from rocky hillsides. In other words these craft were passing through solid rock like they were ghosts or spirits. He doesn’t know whether these were ET craft or something built by the secret projects.

---4---

Barber also says that these secret projects have "psionic assets", meaning people who have been trained to use psychic powers.

These powers are used to "summon" UFO's, "persuade" them to land, and even directly control them.

---5---

In addition to Barber there are three other military veterans, who all appear in the interview, named and in camera, confirming Barber's story as true.

This whistleblower group has already given their information to the US Senate.

---

Those five points listed above are the most important things said in the interview. But there is more, so do watch the full thing.

Some background information:

For the last three months Dr. Steven Greer has been saying that a group of whistleblowers with explosive information would be coming to the public before Trump takes office.

And these guys here are just that.

According to Greer, this group's original plan was to release a huge amount material, all at once and anonymously, using the internet.

But that plan then changed, and this open approach through this news channel was chosen instead.

So what we will now see in the coming weeks and months, is a gradual release of the information that this group has, through these Newsnation broadcasts it seems.

So what we see here, is just the beginning. The ball has now started rolling, and there will be more revelations coming in the future.

---

I applaud the bravery of these whistleblowers. We should all understand that they are risking their lives doing this.

This may very well be remembered as the historic moment that marked the beginning of "full disclosure", the point after which there was no more return to the secrecy.

The story of this group basically confirms that what Dr. Steven Greer has been saying for over 30 years now. There is a massive cover-up going on, and it ain't pretty.

Oh yeah, that reminded me. If there is still someone who hasn't seen the documentary Unacknowledged, then now it's time:

And here is Steven Greer's Youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/DrStevenGreer55/videos

In the “Live“ section there you’ll find a podcast which gives the latest updates on this whistleblower event and some insights on what is going on behind the scenes right now.

I'll be returning to this topic in future updates.