Introduction

There are a few popular pages here in Substack that have presented various kinds of “nanotechnology findings” in blood samples, covid-19 vaccines and elsewhere.

In these pages one can find darkfield microscopy images and videos of small nanobots swimming in blood, microchips found in covid-19 vaccines, as well as images of various “nanostructures” that seem to appear out of nowhere, possibly built by the nanobots or created by some other, still unknown mechanism.

When I first arrived at Substack in late 2024, this type of content was amongst the first things that I saw here. And at first I believed it to be “potentially true”. At least partially so. This was because of two things: 1. I didn’t have any knowledge in microscopy, and therefore didn’t understand what I was looking at. 2. Also I was a long time follower of Dr. Steven Greer, and therefore believed (and still do) that there exists a “cabal” that runs illegal black programs, that have in their possession technology that is hundreds of years ahead of what we officially have.

However, as time went by, I became somewhat skeptical of some of these nanotech claims. And then I did some research, found some things, and became even more skeptical.

Some of the pages that have presented these theories have large audiences, and as a result many people are now worried by the thought that humanity has been secretly infiltrated by nanotechnology.

Therefore I have now decided to share my thoughts and findings on this matter.

This whole topic is far too big for a single post, so I’m going to do a series on this, which will have at least three parts.

The aim of these articles is not to “debunk” anything, nor should people expect such a thing. I can’t explain everything with 100 % certainty. I’ll just share my own thoughts and findings on the matter, hopefully giving new perspectives to people.

Also my intention is not to attack anyone, or to suggest that anyone mentioned in these articles would be intentionally misleading people in any way. I believe that these are honest researchers, who are simply sharing their own interpretations of these things, just like I’m doing.

So, let’s start.

Part 1 - Nanobots

In this first article we’ll take a look at the “nanobots in blood” phenomenon.

The word “nanobot” is a general term that people are now commonly using when they are referring to darkfield microscopy images and videos from various authors, that show small dots swimming around in blood samples. Depending on the author, the dots can be called by various names, such as “nanobots”, “quantum dots” or just “dots”.

But regardless of what they’re called, they’re usually presented as a some kind of an anomaly, that shouldn’t be there and which represents something harmful. Some sources say that they don’t know what exactly they are, while others go further and suggest that these dots are some kind of robots, capable of moving with purpose and performing various tasks, such as building nanostructures.

A good example of these dots can be seen in this post at Nixonlab’s substack:

Below are two images from that post, showing a comparison of how blood used to look some years ago, and how it looks now:

As we can see, there has been a dramatic change. In the upper image the blood looks clean, and in the lower image it’s full of tiny dots. The author says that he has tested a lot of people, and almost everyone’s blood now looks like this.

So what on earth is this ? Is everyone now full of nanobots ? What are these tiny dots ?

Well, let’s take a look at this educational video from Live Blood Online, which gives an idea of what might be going on:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KV0zlzrNVJA

As we can see, chylomicrons look exactly the same as the “dots” shown in Nixonlab’s post.

Here’s a screenshot from that video, with slightly enhanced contrast:

And here’s a Wikipedia article of chylomicrons:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chylomicron

In short, chylomicrons are lipoprotein particles that transport dietary lipids around the body. They appear in the bloodstream after eating.

So in other words these things are as normal as the blood itself.

Here’s one more Youtube microscopy video from the year 2007, that shows lots of these dots moving in the beginning:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mg21897IW_4

As we can see, people were full of dots back then too.

In addition to chylomicrons, small dots like these can of course be other things too. I asked AI and it named cell fragments and platelets as the most common things swimming around.

Below is a light microscopy image from Wikipedia showing platelets (stained purple) in a blood sample.

Platelets can be small or big, but still they’re much smaller than red blood cells, making them too a good candidate for a “nanobot”, if you don’t know what you’re seeing.

Let’s take a look at an another example of nanorobot / microrobot content.

In the link below is a post from Humanity United Now’s substack.

That page has many videos of stuff happening in embalmed blood. Two of the videos show “nanobots” moving around.

At first both videos seem quite convincing: how could things still move in blood that was taken from a dead person 8 months ago ?

Especially the first video, which closely follows just that one single bright dot moving around, makes it look like as if the dot is moving around with purpose. It’s an eerie sight, a lone nanorobot crawling amongst dead blood cells, trying it’s best to avoid being caught by the microscope.

But then, when you put the video to full screen and take a closer look, you’ll see other small particles moving too... and all of them are moving towards the same general direction. This is because everything is moving with the flow, but the zoomed in “camera chase” of that one single dot gives the impression that it’s an intelligent nanobot running away from the camera.

In the second “nanobot” video there are many of these dots moving. But again all of them are moving to the same direction with the flow.

This “flow” itself, according to AI, can be caused by a few different things: liquid spreading under the cover glass, pressure differences between two areas of the slide, and also an imperfectly sealed cover glass can cause the liquid to be pulled towards the edges of it, creating a directional river of cells and debris.

Questions ? Ok, you. “In the other video, why some of the red blood cells are also seen moving with the flow, while most of them stay stationery ?” - I don’t know for sure. Maybe the stationery ones are stuck to the slide by adhesion. It was old blood, over 8 months old, that had been kept in a fridge, maybe starting to get a little bit sticky over time.

And finally, here is a close-up of that shiny dot from the first video:

Now, can I be 100 % sure that this particular dot isn’t a nanobot ?

No... But I’m not going to lose my sleep over it. :)

Conclusion

So what now ? Have I accidentally debunked the nanobots ?

Well, Yes and No.

“Yes” in a sense that these “nanobot images” do have a natural explanation as being chylomicrons and other normal particles found in blood.

And “No” in a sense that we can never be sure. We have to remember that the covid-19 vaccines DO HAVE pretty advanced nanotech in them in the form of the lipid nano particles. And there definitely are transhumanist agendas at play in the world right now. Science is constantly moving towards the integration of man and machine, and this includes nanobots inside us. And if the laws and regulations couldn’t protect us from the experimental C-19 vaccines, then how could they ever protect us from nanotech ?

We have to stay vigilant. And that’s what those two substacks mentioned above are doing. But that doesn’t mean that everything that moves or shines in a slide is nanotech.

Alternative explanation - Dirty blood

With all that being said, there is another worrying aspect to these “tiny dots”, that deserves everyone’s attention.

In the annual embalmer blood clot surveys done by Tom Haviland, many of the embalmers reported seeing increases in “dirty blood” or “coffee grounds blood” since 2021.

For example, take a look at the results of the latest, year 2025 survey:

Here are screenshots of the results to the questions about “dirty blood”:

Similar results were shown in the surveys from previous years as well, which actually had hundreds of embalmers responding, of which a clear majority confirmed this increase in “dirty blood” since 2021.

And because the small dots in microscopy blood samples can also be platelets and cell fragments, could this then be what we are seeing ? Are the small dots “dirty blood” ? They might be, especially if everyone’s blood under microscope now constantly looks like that, and not just after eating.

Also, related to this, something very concerning was said at 10:33 in this video:

Here is what researcher Joachim Gerlach says at 10:33 in the video: The laboratories that his team worked with regularly perform blood diagnostics. And both of the labs have told him that they can’t find normal healthy control blood anymore. Everyone’s blood is showing signs of microclotting, to a varying degree. And the problem has gotten gradually worse year by year.

That is one of the scariest things I’ve heard in any interview.

If that is true, then everyone’s blood is “dirty”. And if everyone’s blood is dirty, wouldn’t this dirtyness also be seen under a microscope? One would imagine so. And also one would imagine that this dirtyness would show up as small dots. Which is exactly what has been observed.

So, this warps up Part 1 of our nanotech investigation. I hope that people have found this analysis interesting.

Part 2 will look at the “microchips” aspect of this. Make sure to subscribe so that you won’t miss it.

Until then, take care.