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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
Mar 13

The scientific team led by Mr. Greg Harrison that embalmer Richard Hirschman and I are working with have never seen any indication of "nanotechnology" during their analysis of the clots over the past several years. In fairness, Mr. Harrison's team has not been looking at the "10 to the minus 9" level.

Mr. Harrison's team has been examining the clots purely from an organic chemistry perspective. The team has solid evidence that the both the phospholipid nanoparticles from the Covid vaccines and the spike protein produced by the Covid vaccines are BINDING with the body's natural blood clotting protein "fibrinogen," resulting in these misfolded proteins (i.e., "amyloid") which start out as micro-clots then aggregate to eventually become the large "white fibrous clots."

The tests used to confirm the above theory include: 1) Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) analysis; 2) High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) analysis; 3) Amino Acids testing; 4) Congo Red staining; 5) Thioflavin-T staining; 6) Raman Spectroscopy; 7) Real Time Quaking Induced Conversion (RTQuIC) testing; and 8) Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) imaging.

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Marcelo Araujo's avatar
Marcelo Araujo
Mar 15

Thanks for this sharing your reflections.

You did it in a polite and diplomatic mannner - not attacking or dismissing any thinkers or theories that have been put forward.

It´s wise and healthy to be skeptical - especially in this day and age.

I stronngly believe that the questions and concerns mentioned in your post are shared by many other people (me being one of them).

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