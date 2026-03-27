Dr Steven Greer has just announced that on May 8th 2026 a press conference will take place at the National Press Club, Washington DC. This date marks the 25th anniversary of the very first National Press Club conference held in 2001, the famous event that launched the global Disclosure Movement.

At the May 8th press conference there will be many new military whistleblowers speaking, with groundbreaking information on man-made UAPs/UFOs, the illegal operations that these craft have been used in, and more. Also there will be some kind of an announcement about the “Buga Sphere”, the mysterious floating metal orb that was found in Colombia last year.

The May 8th event will last around 1,5 hours, and on the following day, on May 9th, there will be a second, 4 hour event at an another location, with more in-depth discussions with the whistleblowers.

Here is the latest episode of the Dr Steven Greer podcast where this announcement was made:

Both the May 8th and 9th events will be livestreamed on Youtube for everyone to see. Those who wish to be there in person, visit Dr Steven Greer’s website below and follow the links.

https://drstevengreer.com/event/25-years-of-disclosure-the-2001-national-press-conference-anniversary-event-washington-dc/

For those who haven’t yet seen this, here is a link to a video of the very first National Press Club conference that was held in Washington DC 25 years ago in 2001:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DrcG7VGgQU

Some of the most interesting testimonies were heard starting from 52:45, when US Air Force sergeant Karl Wolf tells how he saw classified pictures that showed a base on the dark side of the moon. And after him, around 55:10, NASA employee Donna Hare tells how NASA routinely airbrushes UFOs out of satellite photos, how a guard was ordered to burn a bunch of photographs that had UFOs in them, and how Apollo astronauts saw UFOs when landing on the moon and how they were told to keep their mouths shut.

Also just a few years ago, in June 2023, a similar press conference took place. Here’s a link to a video of the full event:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDY7t6HihCw

During this event probably the most interesting testimony came from the former US marine Michael Herrera, starting around 1:05:40. In the year 2009, during a mission in Indonesia, Herrera and his team stumbled upon a landed man-made UFO craft. There were men in unmarked uniforms, heavily armed and in full military gear, loading large crates into the craft. Herrera and his team approached the craft, at which point they were ambushed and taken hostage. After the loading operation was completed, the craft took off, and Herrera and his team were released. This was seemingly some kind of an arms smuggling / human trafficking operation, using man-made, reverse engineered ET technology to conduct these illegal activities.

The other testimonies are also definitely worth hearing.

For those who are new to this and want to hear more, Dr Greer’s Youtube channel has a whole bunch of recorded witness testimonies from military personnel, scientists and people who have worked in secret projects. The witness list includes names such as astronauts Edgar Mitchell and Gordon Cooper.

The global Disclosure Movement is an ongoing effort to end the secrecy around the UFO subject and to expose the multi-decade criminal conspiracy that has formed around it.

What originally begun as legitimate secrecy under government control, has long since turned into illegal deep black projects that operate outside the law, without any form of official control or oversight. The President, the Congress and even top military officials are “out from the loop”.

These illegal black programs have in their possession new forms of energy that would instantly make oil, gas and coal obsolete. Also these programs have reverse engineered extraterrestial technology, and have developed advanced man-made craft which look and move in a fashion that is indistinguishable from actual ET craft.

These advanced man-made UFOs give these illegal covert groups their most dangerous capability: they can stage an “alien invasion”. This “final card”, if it’s played, will be a hoax and a false flag operation aimed at deceiving the world, which, if successful, will lead into a global “war against aliens”, with the world uniting under a global militaristic dictatorship.

To counter this threat, people need to hear the truth. The upcoming May 8th National Press Club event is an effort to educate the people about these things. If you want to help, then spread the message. Share the podcast and the links on social media. Tell everyone to tune in on the 8th of May, when the event hits the airwaves. This needs to get as much attention as possible.

To the end, for those who haven’t seen these, last year I wrote 3 articles on the “Buga Sphere”. Linked below is the latest one, links to the older posts are in that article: