A mysterious black pyramid shaped structure coming out from the mountainside... A convincing visual illusion or an unbelievable discovery ? Let's find out.

Antarctica, Victoria Land. King Range, Toilers Mountain.

Coordinates:

71 degrees 43’03” S 164 degrees 53’08” E

Here it is. Quite impressive.

Although at first it may seem that this could be easily explained away as a normal shadow. But let's take a closer look.

Here is an analysis picture:

So the problem is that this "shadow" actually has a roof and a side wall, making it look like a structure. And moreover, under this structure is a shadow that matches the pyramidial shape hanging above it.

So what on earth are we looking at ? An alien building again ? Or a black project (literally) of some sort ?

And look what's right next to this thing:

A doorway, some potential buildings and what look like trails ?

What are the chances ?

One can explore these mountainsides for hours, and you won't find anything at all. And then suddenly something like this pops up.

Here’s a view of the black pyramid from another angle. Doesn’t look suspicious at all…

And that's not all. Just a few kilometres from this place, in the same mountain range, there is this:

Coordinates:

71 degrees 44’48” S 164 degrees 50’52” E

An almost square hole in the mountainside, and inside there is what looks like an orb made of stone.

Now, how could nature create something like this ?

This looks like an artificial formation, a creation made by someone or something.

In the case of the pyramid there were no historical pictures available (I wonder why?), but in this case we have one.

Let's check it out:

So a few years before... this thing seemingly didn't exist.

There are 2 explanations:

1.

The whole thing is a visual illusion caused by lightning conditions and shadows.

2.

This thing was built sometime between 2009 and 2012.

Upon closer examination and comparison one can indeed see similar features in the two images... which would suggest that the forms we see in the 2012 image are created by lightning and shadows.

But it's still hard to believe that simply changing the lightning conditions the image could change so dramatically. The 2009 image simply doesn't seem to have the same depth in it's shapes as the 2012 one.

And again, what are the chances that after the pyramidial structure we find something like this ? Two convincing illusions practically in the same neighbourhood ?

But it's gets even better. :D

Take a look at this Ancient Aliens video clip:

So in the year 2003 a navy SEAL team found a black octagonal bunker, partially buried, sticking out from a mountainside.

Sounds somehow familiar, hmm...

If there actually was a black octagon, then our black pyramid suddenly doesn't sound so impossible after all.

And the whistleblower said that this happened on the Southeast coast of Antarctica. Which basically means Victoria Land. And that's where we are right now.

*30 seconds of silence fall over the conference hall*

And guess what ?

I may have found this octagonal bunker too.

Here it is:

Coordinates:

71 degrees 02’25” S 162 degrees 54’40” E

*The audience gasps their breath in amazement, and excited chatter erupts across the room*

Well, at least something is casting a perfectly hexagonal/octagonal shadow... that something is mostly buried under the snow… but it kinda looks metallic... also the images shown in the Ancient Aliens episode sort of match the terrain features of this place...

And yes, this place too is in this same geographical area, in Victoria Land.

So, what more can be said ?

One more epic research effort resulting in an infallible case, achieved using only Youtube and Google Earth. These are alien structures or black projects, no doubt about it. :D

Worthy of three good smokes I would say. See you again soon.