Just found what looks like multiple white orbs flying over the landscape in northern Argentina.

Here are the coordinates to one of them, the others are nearby:

30 degrees 07'54" S 65 degrees 06'59" W

This is a remote area, located south of the Salinas Grandes, a large salt flat. Not much is activity is going on here, except these strange orbs.

Here are four more images:

In total I found 9 of these orbs. The compilation image below has the coordinates to all of them:

Some of these orbs are leaving after images behind them, most likely caused by fast movement.

All of these "moving ones" seem to be heading exactly to the same direction: northwest. Also the "paired orbs" (two attached orbs without after images) are aligned towards this direction.

Also around these orbs there seems to be a "halo effect", a force field perhaps:

Here are some negative images:

Older Google Earth images from this location exist, but the orbs cannot be found in those.

I can't really think of any other explation than UFO's. Normal balloons ? Maybe, but what about those after images ? Or the force field effects ?

Also, in the area right next to these orbs, where the satellite images are from a different date, we have scenes like this:

White orbs are all around on the ground. Also there are many colored lights in the night... could be some kind of image processing artefacts, but this many at once?

What is this, an ET midnight disco party in the middle of the desert ?

Also in one of the daytime images there is a huge bright red spot on the ground. Did a paint barrel fell from a Toyota Hilux or what ?

Okay, this is getting too weird again, time for a good smoke, see you again soon.