1dEdited

Well done, Vesa. I have also written to my government. I got back e-mail acknowledgements but no actual responses. However I am sure they do know, because both the US and UK governments are recently moving to ban sewage sludge spreading on farmland. (prions can spread this way.)

10 June 2025

Successive governments have failed to deal with the threat posed by spreading sewage sludge containing toxic chemicals on farmers' fields, a former chair of the Environment Agency has told the BBC.

About 3.5 million tonnes of sludge – the solid waste produced from human sewage at treatment plants - is put on fields every year as cheap fertiliser.

But campaigners have long warned about a lack of regulation and that sludge could be contaminated with cancer-linked chemicals, microplastics, and other industrial pollutants.

Emma Howard Boyd, who led the EA from 2016 to 2022, says the agency had been aware since 2017 that the sludge can be contaminated with substances, including 'forever chemicals'.....

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c3e5y85p488o

19h

Vesa - bravo!

In April and May of 2033, I sat down with two of my state senators. Gave them each a binder with three inches of paper in it with evidence of the harms - including the results our first embalmer survey. It went nowhere, despite both of them knowing the shots were harmful before I even showed them my evidence.

I confronted my state Attorney General in August of 2023. I showed him my vial of clots. It went nowhere.

I emailed all 178 of my state reps and 88 county sheriffs. No acknowledgment from any of them.

I had one of my three county commissioners come to my home. He knew the shots were bad news. He never shared my evidence with the other two.

This is why I write the substack and why Tom Haviland does an interview with anyone who will have him.

We win from the bottom up.

Vesa - I will pray and remain hopeful that your representatives will not be cowards.

