During the past week I have sent e-mails to all 200 representatives of the Finnish parliament, Eduskunta. This also includes the prime minister and all other ministers.

In my letter I provided an overview about the embalmers clots phenomenon, and stressed out that instant actions need to be taken to find out the root cause and the true extent of this problem.

The english translation of the entire letter is below, and after that I have also included the original Finnish version. After both letters I'll give my comments.

A letter about the embalmers clots to the Finnish parliament

E-mail title: "Communique about the embalmers clots"

Greetings.

This is a communique that I have written to the ministers and representatives of our country.

The subject matter is a new health problem that emerged during the years 2020-2021, called the "embalmer's clots".

This topic has been widely silenced and censored. No information is available from official sources. I don't know to what extent you have been kept in the dark regarding these matters. It is even possible that you know nothing.

And precisely for that possibility, that you know nothing, I'm now writing this.

So here comes a summary of what this is about. A longer and more comprehensive overview can be found in my substack page, link below.

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/white-clots-overview

During the years 2020-2021 a new type of blood clot was discovered. These new clots are white, and they have a rubber like, elastic and resilient structure. They are also exceptionally long, the longest specimens have been over half a meter long.

The first findings started to appear in 2020, but during the next year, in 2021, the amount of the cases started to rise very rapidly.

The first people who reported seeing these clots were embalmers, who suddenly started to find them in the bodies they embalmed. Since then healthcare professionals have also come forward, confirming that these clots are also being found in the living.

These clots have been found in alarming numbers. According to the surveys sent to the embalmers, even 30 % of the deceased have had these clots. According to some embalmers the number is even higher, as much as 50 % .

These clots have been found in people of all ages, including children.

A few years ago this this whole topic was considered to be just a crazy conspiracy theory.

However, in June this year, an official confirmation about the existence of these clots was received at the annual convention of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association. The embalmers present were asked how many of them have seen these clots. Most of the embalmers in the room raised their hand. Below is a link to an article about this event.

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/tennessee-funeral-directors-association

Besides embalmers, only a few people working in the healthcare sector have dared to speak about these clots. One of them is an anonymous whistleblower working at a cath lab in an unnamed hospital in the US. Below is a link to an interview he gave in 2024.

https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/p/are-the-embalmers-clots-occurring

According to the whistleblower they started seeing these long white clots at the end of 2021. Currently they're treating 3 to 10 patients suffering from these clots per week.

According to the whistleblower 99 % of the patients suffering from these clots have had the covid vaccine. Also there seems to be a correlation between the number of booster shots the patient has received and the severity of the clots.

The whistleblower says that he has 20 years of work experience, but has never before seen clots like these. Also none of his colleagues have seen them, despite some of them having been 30 years in the field.

During the year 2024 I have gathered screenshots from the comments of Youtube videos that deal with this topic, which I have combined together into an easy-to-read form. In the comments many healthcare professionals, embalmers and ordinary citizens confirm that these white fibrous clots are real, and that they're being found both in the living and the deceased.

Below is a link to this comment collection, which currently has 170 comments.

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/youtube-comments-confirm-the-clots

And to the end, a link to the 2024 survey that was sent to the embalmers:

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/results-of-the-2024-worldwide-embalmer

So, that was a short summary about this topic.

By following the links you'll find more information, images and videos. From the overview article linked at the beginning you'll also find links to three studies that have been made on these clots. I've translated one of the studies into finnish, which you'll also find in my substack.

If you have any questions about this topic, I'll be happy to answer them.

These clots have been found around the world. I assume that this is also the case in Finland.

It is clear that we're dealing with a new, extremely serious health problem, which may threaten the survival of mankind itself. I urge you to discuss this matter with your colleagues, and think about ways to find out the root cause and the true extent of this problem.

Regards, Vesa Vanhatupa.

Kirje palsamoijan tulpista Suomen Eduskunnalle

E-mailin otsikko: “Tiedoksianto palsamoijan tulpista“

Tervehdys.

Tämä on kirjoittamani tiedoksianto maamme ministereille ja kansanedustajille.

Tiedoksiannon aiheena on vuosina 2020-2021 ilmaantunut uusi terveysongelma, jota englanniksi kutsutaan nimellä "embalmer's clots", eli suomennettuna "palsamoijan tulpat".

Aihe on vaiettu ja sensuroitu. Mitään tietoa ei ole saatavilla virallisista lähteistä. En tiedä missä määrin teidät on pidetty pimennossa näistä asiosta. On jopa mahdollista, että ette tiedä mitään.

Ja nimenomaan sen mahdollisuuden takia että ette tiedä mitään, kirjoitan nyt tämän.

Joten tässä tulee tiivistelmä siitä mistä tässä on kyse. Pidemmän ja kattavamman yleiskatsauksen voitte lukea substack sivuiltani, linkki alla.

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/valkoiset-veritulpat-yleiskatsaus

Vuosina 2020-2021 löydettiin uusi veritulppatyyppi. Nämä uudet tulpat ovat valkoisia, rakenteeltaan kumimaisen joustavia ja kestäviä. Ne ovat myös poikkeuksellisen pitkiä, pisimmät jopa puolimetrisiä.

Ensimmäisiä löydöksiä alettiin tehdä vuonna 2020, mutta seuraavana vuonna, eli vuoden 2021 aikana, tapausten määrä lähti rajuun kasvuun.

Aluksi näistä valkoisista tulpista kertoivat julkisuudessa palsamoijat, jotka alkoivat yhtäkkiä löytää niitä operoimiltaan vainajilta. Sittemmin julkisuuteen on tullut terveydenhoitoalan ammattilaisia, jotka ovat vahvistaneet että näitä tulppia on löytynyt myös eläviltä.

Näitä tulppia on löytynyt hälyttävät määrät. Palsamoijille tehtyjen kyselytutkimuksien mukaan jopa 30 % vainajista on löytynyt niitä. Joidenkin palsamoijien mukaan luku on vieläkin suurempi, jopa 50 % .

Niitä on löytynyt kaiken ikäisiltä, jopa lapsilta.

Joitain vuosia sitten tätä koko aihetta pidettiin hulluna salaliittoteoriana.

Kuitenkin tämän vuoden kesäkuussa saatiin näiden tulppien olemassaolosta virallinen vahvistus, kun Tennesseen hautaustoimitsijoiden vuosikokouksessa paikallaolevilta palsamoijilta kysyttiin kuinka moni heistä on nähnyt niitä. Valtaosa nosti kätensä ylös. Alla linkki artikkeliin tuosta tapahtumasta.

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/tennessee-funeral-directors-association

Palsamoijien lisäksi vain muutamat terveydenhoitoalan ammattilaiset ovat uskaltaneet puhua näistä tulpista. Yksi heistä on eräs nimettömänä pysyttelevä Yhdysvaltalaisen sairaalan katetrointilaboratorion työntekijä, jonka haastattelu löytyy täältä:

https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/p/are-the-embalmers-clots-occurring

Tietovuotajan mukaan he alkoivat nähdä näitä uusia, pitkiä ja valkoisia veritulppia vuoden 2021 loppupuolella. Tällä hetkellä he hoitavat kolmesta kymmeneen näistä tulpista kärsivää potilasta viikossa.

Tietovuotajan mukaan 99 % heille tulevista, tästä uudesta veritulppatyypistä kärsivistä potilaista on saanut koronarokotteen. Hänen mukaansa näyttäisi olevan myös korrelaatio potilaan saamien tehosterokotusten määrän ja veritulppien vakavuuden välillä.

Tietovuotaja sanoo että hänellä on 20 vuoden työkokemus, eikä hän ole koskaan aikaisemmin nähnyt tämän kaltaisia veritulppia. Myöskään kukaan hänen työkavereistaan ei ole nähnyt niitä, vaikka jotkut heistä ovat olleet alalla 30 vuotta.

Vuoden 2024 aikana olen kerännyt tätä aihetta käsittelevien Youtube videoiden kommenteista kuvankaappauksia, jotka olen yhdistänyt helposti luettavaan muotoon. Kommenteissa useat terveydenhuollon ammattilaiset, palsamoijat ja tavalliset kansalaiset vahvistavat että nämä valkoiset tulpat ovat todellisia, ja että niitä löytyy sekä eläviltä että kuolleilta.

Alla linkki tähän kommenttikokoelmaan, jossa on tällä hetkellä 170 kommenttia.

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/youtube-comments-confirm-the-clots

Ja lopuksi vielä linkki uusimpaan, vuonna 2024 palsamoijille lähetettyyn kyselytutkimukseen:

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/results-of-the-2024-worldwide-embalmer

Eli siinä oli lyhyt tiivistelmä aiheesta.

Seuraamalla antamiani linkkejä löydätte lisää tietoa, kuvia ja videoita. Alkuun linkittämästäni yleiskatsaus artikkelista löytyy myös linkit kolmeen näistä tulpista tehtyyn tutkimukseen. Olen suomentanut yhden näistä tutkimuksista, joka sekin löytyy substack sivuiltani.

Jos teillä on kysyttävää aiheesta, niin vastaan mielelläni.

Näitä tulppia on löydetty ympäri maailman. Oletan että näin on myös Suomessa.

On selvää että tässä on kyse uudesta, äärimmäisen vakavasta terveysongelmasta, joka saattaa uhata koko ihmiskunnan olemassaoloa. Kehoitan teitä keskustelemaan tästä asiasta kollegoidenne kanssa, ja miettimään keinoja tämän ongelman laajuuden ja aiheuttajan selvittämiseksi.

Terveisin, Vesa Vanhatupa.

Responses to the letter

So far I've gotten 2 responses.

Both were short, one or two line replies. The first representative thanked me for the information, and the second one thanked me for the message and wished me a nice summer.

Also I got 4 automatic replies, all of which basically said that the representative is on a vacation, and therefore may not regularly read their e-mails. Right now the parliament is on summer break, which ends at the beginning of September. I have no idea how many of the representatives check their work e-mails during the summer break, maybe not many. But it's waiting there for them when they return to work.

So, it's not much, although it’s still quite early to make conclusions. The last of the e-mails were sent out just yesterday. And at least I already got thanked for the letter twice. So maybe the people in the house are in fact "out from the loop", and don't know anything about this. Why else would they thank me for sending the letter ?

Those who want to hide a secret this big, have to keep the "circle of knowledge" as small as possible. Why would you inform the ordinary representatives ? How could you possibly trust them to keep something like this to themselves ? It would never work. They have to be kept in the dark.

This I believe is the situation. Most of them don't know. The politicians are out of the loop. Only those who have "a need to know" know. Everyone else is in the dark.

And this is why in the beginning of the letter I included that paragraph that ended with the sentence: "it is even possible that you know nothing."

Imagine being a parlamentary representative. And suddenly you get an e-mail from an ordinary citizen that tells you one of the biggest secrets in the country. A secret that should be public knowledge, but is not. A secret that you should be aware of, but you're not. You realize that there is a health catastrophe going on, and that you, and most of your colleagues, are being kept in the dark. How would you feel ? Scared ? Confused ? Angry ?

"It is even possible that you know nothing." Who wants to read that in the beginning of a letter, only to realize moments later that it is true ? This is the sort of a thing that will haunt you at night.

To the prime minister Petteri Orpo and the health minister Kaisa Juuso I wrote this same letter, but modified the ending slightly, calling them to "take action immediately, and mobilize all possible resources", instead of just telling them to discuss the matter. Let's see if they heed the word.

Also I sent a slightly altered version of this letter to the THL (Terveyden ja Hyvinvoinnin Laitos), which is the finnish equivalent of the CDC / FDA.

So I would say that the finnish authorities are now well informed on this matter.

I encourage everyone to reach out to the politicians of their own country. Tell them about these clots. You can freely copy my letter. Because how can our representatives act if they don't have the information ? We have to assume that most of them are being kept in the dark. They have to be educated. It’s our task to do that.

So let's do this in every country. The silence has to end here and now, or it never will.