A Call to Action - Let's end the silence
The time has now come to end the silence around the "embalmers clots" phenomenon.
11 hrs ago
Vesa Vanhatupa
33
Vesa reports
17
June 2025
Youtube comments Part 2 - A total health catastrophe
A huge collection of Youtube comments about various covid vaccine adverse events.
Jun 29
Vesa Vanhatupa
18
Vesa reports
7
The Buga Sphere, part 3
Nano fibers found inside the Buga Sphere. Dr. Steven Green says it's real.
Jun 21
Vesa Vanhatupa
9
Vesa reports
5
May 2025
Youtube comments confirm - The clots are real
A collection of 150 Youtube comments, confirming the embalmers clots as real.
May 24
Vesa Vanhatupa
58
Vesa reports
26
Palsamoijan tulpat - Koostumusanalyysi
Suomennos tutkijaryhmä Solution of Scientists Internationalen (SOS Internationale) 2024 syksyllä julkaisemasta kattavasta tutkimuksesta palsamoijan…
May 22
Vesa Vanhatupa
Vesa reports
UAP research whistleblower
A new UFO/UAP whistleblower just came forward. Bigelow Aerospace tic tac UFO research images leaked.
May 12
Vesa Vanhatupa
4
Vesa reports
4
The Buga Sphere, part 2
X-ray scans have now been done on the orb shaped object found in Colombia.
May 9
Vesa Vanhatupa
3
Vesa reports
April 2025
Orb UFO captured in Colombia
Breaking UFO news has just come out from Colombia.
Apr 30
Vesa Vanhatupa
2
Vesa reports
3
Two UFOs found in Antarctica
Two new unknown craft have been found in the snowy wastelands of Antarctica.
Apr 25
Vesa Vanhatupa
2
Vesa reports
Antarctica alien base - second look
In this post we take a closer look at one of the most amazing discoveries ever made on Google Earth.
Apr 18
Vesa Vanhatupa
1
Vesa reports
2
Ancient city ruins - Antarctica, Oates Land
Ruins of ancient structures have been found in Oates Land, Antarctica.
Apr 11
Vesa Vanhatupa
2
Vesa reports
Metallic bunker - Antarctica, Oates Land
Satellite photos have revealed a strange metallic building in the southern parts of Antarctica.
Apr 4
Vesa Vanhatupa
4
Vesa reports
8
