Vesa reports

Vesa reports

Home
English
Finnish
Antarctica
White Clots
Archive
About

June 2025

May 2025

Youtube comments confirm - The clots are real
A collection of 150 Youtube comments, confirming the embalmers clots as real.
  
Vesa Vanhatupa
26
Palsamoijan tulpat - Koostumusanalyysi
Suomennos tutkijaryhmä Solution of Scientists Internationalen (SOS Internationale) 2024 syksyllä julkaisemasta kattavasta tutkimuksesta palsamoijan…
  
Vesa Vanhatupa
UAP research whistleblower
A new UFO/UAP whistleblower just came forward. Bigelow Aerospace tic tac UFO research images leaked.
  
Vesa Vanhatupa
4
The Buga Sphere, part 2
X-ray scans have now been done on the orb shaped object found in Colombia.
  
Vesa Vanhatupa

April 2025

Orb UFO captured in Colombia
Breaking UFO news has just come out from Colombia.
  
Vesa Vanhatupa
3
Two UFOs found in Antarctica
Two new unknown craft have been found in the snowy wastelands of Antarctica.
  
Vesa Vanhatupa
Antarctica alien base - second look
In this post we take a closer look at one of the most amazing discoveries ever made on Google Earth.
  
Vesa Vanhatupa
2
Ancient city ruins - Antarctica, Oates Land
Ruins of ancient structures have been found in Oates Land, Antarctica.
  
Vesa Vanhatupa
Metallic bunker - Antarctica, Oates Land
Satellite photos have revealed a strange metallic building in the southern parts of Antarctica.
  
Vesa Vanhatupa
8
© 2025 Vesa Vanhatupa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture